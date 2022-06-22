Billings man sentenced for using excavator to break into firearms dealer

A Billings man who admitted to stealing firearms from a dealer after breaking into the business using a construction excavator was sentenced to five years and two months in prison Wednesday.

Erik Stephen Deaner, 46, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to theft from a federal firearms dealer. U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Deaner whose sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release. Watters also ordered the man pay $1,000 restitution.

Deaner was accused of stealing firearms from Castle Arms, a federal firearms licensee located in Yellowstone County, by using a construction excavator to tear down a section of wall and door. The excavator had been taken from a nearby construction site. The excavator had been locked and no keys were missing, but the key was universal so anyone with the manufacturer’s key could potentially access the excavator.

Investigators determined that five pistols and one antique rifle had been stolen. They also found that Deaner had been in the business previously and had allegedly behaved oddly. Investigators went to Deaner’s home and arrested him on an outstanding warrant when he came outside. He admitted to using the excavator to break into the business and to stealing the firearms. Deaner said he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms but that he liked firearms. All of the stolen firearms were recovered from his garage.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

