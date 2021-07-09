Billings man sentenced to 15 years in custody for 2019 shooting and domestic assault

“I had completely given into my self-loathing,” he told Harada. He added that he turned himself in after the crime because, “for once in my life I looked into the mirror and was disgusted by what I saw... My will to do anything but drugs was at an all-time high.”

Since his incarceration Laforge has given his children for adoption saying it was a difficult choice but the right one for his children.

Despite the agreement and mutually supportive recommendations by the prosecution and defense, Harada expressed reservations with the deal. She cited her concern about rapidly rising violent crime in the city and the use of a firearm by a convicted felon — Laforge was convicted of assault with a weapon in Bighorn County and was on probation in 2019.

“This case does trouble me a great deal,” she said. “I hesitate to follow the recommendation of counsel in this case but I also believe it would be completely unfair for me to sit over here in the cheap seats and question their wisdom.”

Laforge showed genuine remorse for the crimes, Harada agreed, and he was seeking to improve himself and get treatment for which she commended him. She noted that the prosecutors had consulted with the victims about the case and that neither appeared in court to testify nor did they provide victim impact statements.