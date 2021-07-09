Billings man sentenced to 15 years in custody for 2019 shooting and domestic assault

A 28-year-old Billings’ man was sentenced to 15 years in the custody of the State’s Department of Corrections with five years suspended for shooting a man and committing other crimes in Billings over two years ago. The victim of the shooting survived.
Lyndon Thomas Laforge was sentenced by Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada on Friday after a hearing discussing the results of a presentence investigation, arguments by attorneys and a tearful statement of remorse by LaForge.
Laforge pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon, felony partner or family member assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest and violation of a no contact order as part of plea agreement with county prosecutors earlier this year. An initial charge of attempted deliberate homicide was dismissed Friday as part of the deal.
Charging documents said Laforge went to the 41-year-old victim’s home on July 7, 2019 near Riverside Middle School in Billings looking for the man. After not finding him, Laforge stole some money and cigarettes and then left. The man contacted Laforge who promised to return the money and returned to the house.
In court on Friday, the defense said it was understood by both sides that the victim attacked Laforge with a baseball bat before he was shot. Laforge shot him multiple times and then pistol whipped him, according charging documents. The man survived and Laforge admitted the crime to law enforcement.
As part of the deal, prosecutors recommended a sentence of five years for the felony partner or family member assault to be served in the custody of the department of corrections along with 10 years with five suspended for the assault with a weapon. The two sentences were to run consecutively making the total time 15 years with five suspended.
County prosecutor Sarah Hyde told the judge Laforge was a strong candidate for drug and alcohol treatment, that he had taken responsibility and that he had a potential to be a productive member of society.
“Mr. Laforge is a young man,” Hyde told the judge, adding that calls made from jail and the pre-sentence investigation show a “young man potentially ready for change.”
Hyde stressed that the crimes were of concern to the state and that Laforge’s behavior should not be excused. She added though that Laforge would have to work hard during his commitment to the DoC to avoid prison time and complete treatment.
Public defender Blaine McGivern said Laforge was ready to turn his life around citing examples of his recovery and self-improvement since incarceration. Since his arrest in 2019, Laforge has earned his general equivalency diploma and has stressed a desire to get help with a meth and alcohol addiction.
In prepared remarks to the court, Laforge expressed remorse not only for the crimes he had committed in the cases but also for a myriad mistakes he had made in life. Not least of which were his transgressions against his two young kids who were taken away by child family services before the incidents in question. Laforge broke into tears as he told the court how he fell into drugs and alcohol and made a terrible decision when he shot the man, and that he hoped to get clean and one day be a good father.
“I had completely given into my self-loathing,” he told Harada. He added that he turned himself in after the crime because, “for once in my life I looked into the mirror and was disgusted by what I saw... My will to do anything but drugs was at an all-time high.”
Since his incarceration Laforge has given his children for adoption saying it was a difficult choice but the right one for his children.
Despite the agreement and mutually supportive recommendations by the prosecution and defense, Harada expressed reservations with the deal. She cited her concern about rapidly rising violent crime in the city and the use of a firearm by a convicted felon — Laforge was convicted of assault with a weapon in Bighorn County and was on probation in 2019.
“This case does trouble me a great deal,” she said. “I hesitate to follow the recommendation of counsel in this case but I also believe it would be completely unfair for me to sit over here in the cheap seats and question their wisdom.”
Laforge showed genuine remorse for the crimes, Harada agreed, and he was seeking to improve himself and get treatment for which she commended him. She noted that the prosecutors had consulted with the victims about the case and that neither appeared in court to testify nor did they provide victim impact statements.
“The reason for my hesitation, is that violence in this community is out of control,” said Harada. “And it’s terrifying when firearms are in the picture. Especially when you have somebody who is potentially under the influence of substances using firearms and, sir, you were at the time of this offense a felon, you should not have had firearms anywhere around you.”
Harada also agreed that it was clear Laforge did not go to the residence to shoot the victim, but that it was a situation that “escalated quickly." Laforge should not have used a firearm for self-defense but she agreed that he was faced with a violent situation that mitigated the assault.
“That doesn’t excuse your behavior,” she said, “or the terrible and dangerous choices that you’ve made Mr. Laforge.”
The judge looked favorably on a number of Laforge’s characteristics. She said he was accepting of responsibility, remorseful, respectful, patient, intelligent, and reflective, and that he was planning for his future. She added that struggles he faced growing up fatherless were beyond his control and deserving of consideration.
She challenged Laforge to commit to the conditions set forth in the sentencing, to get help and to turn his life around or the consequence would be prison.
“If there is ever a revocation hearing in this case or these cases, I will put you in prison and I won’t hesitate,” she said, before asking, “Is that clear?”
Laforge agreed.
After reiterating her hesitation about the conditions of the plea agreement, Harada said she would honor the county prosecutor’s deal and sentenced Laforge to the 15 years in the custody of the DoC with five suspended. She added that her recommendation is Laforge attend a long-term treatment program in a custodial setting. The DoC will determine the best placement for Laforge and the state could still decide to send him to prison at any point over the next ten years at the department’s discretion.