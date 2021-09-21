Billings man sentenced to 40 years for sex crimes against minor

In his defense Martinez told the judge he did not consider himself a threat to society, and he asked Todd for leniency and to consider several medical conditions he claimed he had not been treated for while in jail.

“I am not in no way a harm to society,” Martinez told the judge. “I have a lot of ties to the community as well as religious ties as well.”

No witnesses testified at sentencing.

“True to his nature, Mr. Martinez again makes a statement just as self-serving as his testimony was at trial,” Hyde told Todd. “His focus is himself. He now wants leniency from the court because he has been deprived, he has medical issues, and he is his sole focus. Noticeably absent from any of his statement today is any mention of [the victim].”

The psycho-sexual evaluation highlighted that Martinez lacks the ability for introspection and self-reflection, Hyde explained, and she questioned his ability to be rehabilitated.

Martinez’s attorney, Craig Buehler, asked the judge to consider his recommendation of 20 years citing a lack of physical evidence in the case and the acquittal on one of the sex crime charges. He pointed to the fact that the victim did not testify at trial or at sentencing. Buehler said her decision not to participate was, “very telling.”