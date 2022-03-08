Billings man sentenced to five years for 2014 solicitation of rape

A Billings man and former candidate for state Senate will serve five years in prison for trying to coax a 15-year-old into sex.

Keith Michael Winkler, 30, was sentenced to 10 years in the Montana State Prison on Tuesday, with five of those years suspended, for solicitation of sexual intercourse without consent. The sentence followed Yellowstone County prosecutors rescinding a 2015 deferred prosecution agreement after Winkler violated the terms of that agreement.

In May 2014, Yellowstone County detectives spoke with the mother of a 15-year-old who said her child was receiving sexually explicit text messages from Winkler, according to court documents. An interview with the child, and a review of Winkler's phone records obtained by search warrant, detailed several instances of Winkler attempting to plan a time for the two to have sex. Winkler was 23 years old when the harassment started.

Winkler repeatedly asked the 15-year-old to delete the text messages, documents say, and tried to call her during the time that they were texting. He is alleged to have texted her he didn’t like that anyone could read what’s on her phone, and he’d “be in a world of shit if anyone finds out.”

While Winkler was texting the child, he was also messaging back and forth with his spouse at the time, phone records show. He first denied texting with the 15-year-old, then told his wife to convince the victim and the victim’s mother not to go to the authorities. He texted his wife that he didn’t want to go to prison.

“Well hopefully she [the victim] won’t do anything cuz her being selfish would f*** us completely and I was just gonna call the Secretary of State in Montana and withdraw from my campaign over this,” Winkler texted, charging documents say. Winkler was running as a Republican candidate for the 24th Senate District in Billings.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Winkler with solicitation of sexual intercourse without consent, tampering with witnesses and informants and solicitation of tampering with witnesses or informants in August 2014. Winkler entered into a deferred prosecution agreement in February 2015 in which he admitted to pressuring a 15-year-old whom he knew to be a minor to have sex with him through text messages and phone calls.

In exchange for pleading guilty to one count of witness tampering, he received a 10-year suspended sentence along with several other sex offender treatment requirements. So long as he adhered to those requirements, all charges against him would have been dropped.

Prosecutors moved to revoke Winkler’s previous sentence August 2021 when it became apparent that he was not abiding by the requirements of his parole. Winkler’s parole officer reprimanded him multiple times since the summer of 2015, according to a violation report filed in Yellowstone County District Court. He is alleged to have failed to keep his parole officer informed about his sporadic employment, admitted to viewing pornography and using the internet for gaming and not for school.

His parole officer wrote in March 2021 that Winkler’s adjustment to supervision was “mediocre at best,” and that he was a risk for the community. That same month, he was terminated from his ongoing sex offender treatment in Billings. The program’s director and primary therapist wrote to Winkler’s parole officer that he needed a secure placement to ensure the community’s safety, and that he would benefit from a higher level of supervision followed by continuing treatment in a pre-release program.

Winkler reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in February 2022, this time pleading guilty to one count of solicitation of sexual intercourse without consent. Again, he admitted to trying to have sex with a 15-year-old. The state recommended a sentence of 10 years in prison, with five years suspended, and completion of sex offender treatment.

Judge Michael G. Moses, who presided over Tuesday’s sentencing, agreed with prosecutors. A tearful Winkler apologized to the court, to his family and to the victim, whom he said he groomed and manipulated. He also provided letters of support to the judge from mental health professionals who have counseled Winkler during the past year. By seeking out treatment on his own, and by admitting responsibility for seeking sex from a minor, Judge Moses said Winkler is taking the first steps toward effective treatment.

“After all this time, you haven’t worked as hard as you needed to work to do the things you needed to do to make a difference for yourself, but I think this plea agreement shows some accountability on your part,” Moses said before issuing his sentence.

Moses required that Winkler complete the first portion of his sex offender treatment program in prison before he will be eligible for parole. For Winkler’s previous count of witness tampering, Moses sentenced Winkler to another 10 years within the Montana DoC, with all of those years suspended and to be served concurrently with his prison sentence. With some of his family present at Tuesday’s hearing, Winkler was placed immediately into custody following his sentencing.

The court also designated Winkler as a level two sex offender within the state Department of Justice, with the risk of him repeating a sexual offense considered to be moderate.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.