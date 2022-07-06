Billings man shot during alleged botched burglary

A Billings man is facing multiple felonies after an apparent botched burglary ended with a bullet through his leg.

David Allen Goucher pleaded not guilty in Yellowstone County District Court on Wednesday to charges of aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence. The charges came after Goucher allegedly told investigators that a Yellowstone County resident shot the 31-year-old while he was trying to rob a house.

Deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office answered a call from a man saying he’d been shot at his home on the 2000 block of South 56th Street West on June 30. The man reported being shot and tased by someone who broke into his house. When deputies met with the man, he was bleeding from his arm. The homeowner, who had gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, said he’d shot a man who had broken into his house.

When deputies searched the house, they found no one, court documents said. They did find blood sprayed in the front entryway, according to court documents, and the glass door to a gun cabinet shattered. A sliding glass door to the outside of the house was also broken, with the glass shards on the outside of the home. In the living room, there was a pool of blood, two firearms and a cell phone.

Before going into surgery, where a bullet was pulled from his body, the homeowner told deputies he was woken up by a noise earlier that night. He grabbed a firearm and started searching his home. He was then attacked, thinking he’d been tased when he saw blood on his hand. He told deputies he fought with a man throughout the house, at one point dropping to one knee and fired. He wasn’t sure if he was the first or second to open fire, he said, but he shot his attacker in the leg.

The homeowner left the room and called the police, telling the man who’d broken into his home to stay on the ground. He told investigators that he didn’t keep an eye on his attacker after their struggle. He did hear someone walking on what sounded like glass while he waited for law enforcement. When deputies arrived, he described the man who broke into his house as a 6-foot white man in a black hoodie who weighed 185 pounds.

A day later, deputies and Billings police officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Everett Drive. They’d received a report that Goucher was at the residence with a gunshot wound he’d received during a home invasion, according to court documents. Law enforcement escorted Goucher to the hospital, where he was treated for a bullet that had gone through and exited his thigh. Goucher agreed to speak with a YCSO sergeant at the hospital, and gave an account that conflicted with the homeowner’s.

Goucher allegedly said he’d had trouble finding work and feeding his kids. Addiction exacerbated his financial problems. He heard of a safe at the residence where he was shot that was apparently filled with cash and easy to unlock. After getting a ride to the house, he entered through an unlocked door. He carried a pistol, but said he wouldn’t have tried to go after the safe if he thought anyone was home.

He found the safe, but wasn’t able to crack it open before the armed homeowner confronted him. He demanded that Goucher get on his knees and put his hands up. Goucher pleaded with the man, saying he was sorry and that he was a father. The homeowner responded by pistol whipping his face and body, Goucher told the sergeant, then shot Goucher’s leg. Goucher returned fire, and left the house by smashing through a window.

Goucher allegedly contacted a man and a woman who picked him up in Laurel and brought him to the Everett Drive residence. Goucher said he threw his pistol into the Yellowstone River while the three were traveling on Interstate 90.

Investigators searched the Everette Drive residence and allegedly found bloody bandages, a scale with residue suspected to be meth on it and a pistol case with four .40-caliber rounds. In the garage, according to court documents, were vehicle floor mats coated with blood, a bloodied shirt and gloves, along with a backpack containing binoculars, tape and surveillance equipment. The investigation into the alleged burglary and shootings is ongoing.

Standing Master Brad Kneeland set Goucher’s bond at $100,000 during his arraignment Wednesday. If convicted of the most serious offense, that being aggravated burglary, Goucher could be sentenced up to 40 years in prison and face a fine of up to $50,000. As of Wednesday, he was in custody at Yellowstone County Detention Facility.