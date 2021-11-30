 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Billings man survives fall in truck from the Rims
top story

Billings man survives fall in truck from the Rims

Truck off rimrocks

Billings police investigate the scene after a man drove a truck off the Rimrocks and could be heard calling for help just after midnight.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

A Billings man walked away from a pickup truck that went off the Rims late Monday night.

Crews responded to reports of a truck driving off the side of the cliff near the “lollipop” water tower just west of Billings Logan International Airport. While details are still unavailable regarding what caused the truck to go over the edge, Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Allan Hubbard said the 39-year-old’s survival was miraculous, and his injuries were non-life threatening.

After BFD and Billings police officers arrived in the area to search for man, he could be heard calling for help after leaving the totaled truck, the Gazette previously reported. Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said in an email than an ambulance took him to a local hospital for treatment after he was found later in the morning.

Wooley said the crash is still under investigation, but no arrests have been made nor charges filed. The man was traveling alone at the time of the wreck.

0
1
1
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Sun may be Earth's mysterious extraterrestrial water source

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News