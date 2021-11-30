Billings man survives fall in truck from the Rims

A Billings man walked away from a pickup truck that went off the Rims late Monday night.

Crews responded to reports of a truck driving off the side of the cliff near the “lollipop” water tower just west of Billings Logan International Airport. While details are still unavailable regarding what caused the truck to go over the edge, Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Allan Hubbard said the 39-year-old’s survival was miraculous, and his injuries were non-life threatening.

After BFD and Billings police officers arrived in the area to search for man, he could be heard calling for help after leaving the totaled truck, the Gazette previously reported. Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said in an email than an ambulance took him to a local hospital for treatment after he was found later in the morning.

Wooley said the crash is still under investigation, but no arrests have been made nor charges filed. The man was traveling alone at the time of the wreck.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.