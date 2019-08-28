A man who died in a crash on Montana Highway 25 during the morning of Monday, Aug. 19, was identified by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.
Joseph Billie, 26, of Billings was traveling west into Wolf Point in a Pontiac minivan when it appears that he was negotiating a curve and went off the north side of the road. The van rolled and landed on its cab. The Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched to the crash at 5 a.m. that morning.
MHP trooper T’Elle Evans said that the driver most likely over-corrected and drove off the highway.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors.
This crash was one of the six deaths that occurred in Roosevelt County from Aug. 16 through Aug. 19. The five other victims in the county were identified last week by Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Fredericks.
Two people were killed in a crash Friday, Aug. 16, near Culbertson, one person was killed in a crash Saturday Aug. 17 near Poplar, and two people died later the same day in a crash near Culbertson.
Fredericks could not identify Billie on the morning of Aug. 19 because MHP was investigating the crash.
So far this year, 122 people have died in crashes on Montana’s roads, according to MHP.