Billings man who murdered mother sentenced to 75 years in State Hospital

A Billings man was committed to 75 years within the Montana Department of Health and Human Services on Friday for the murder of his mother and a series of other crimes.
Beau Daniel Papin, 21, was sentenced in Yellowstone County District Court. Judge Michael Moses sided with prosecutors and mental health professionals in declaring that Papin, diagnosed with schizophrenia, was in no condition to realize the severity or consequences of his crimes.
“Even though our hearts are broken, we know that it wasn’t Beau that committed this horrible act, but the schizophrenic demons that he’s had in his head since he was aged 14," said Robert Papin, Beau Papin’s grandfather who testified in court during the sentencing.
Billings police responded to a 911 call on the South Side in January 2021. The caller had heard a woman’s voice coming from inside a residence on Calhoun Lane screaming, “That hurts.” Officers entered the home through a window and found 41-year-old Jessica Papin stabbed to death on the living room floor. Surveillance footage later recovered showed a man matching her son’s description leaving the property.
Beau Papin returned to the apartment about two hours after police arrived, according to court documents, and they arrested him. Papin received treatment for injuries to his hands while in custody, prosecutors said. When hospital staff asked him how he received those injuries, he told them that he’d killed his mom.
“Jan. 11, 2021, was the saddest day of our lives. We lost a daughter and we lost a son,” said Robert Papin, the father of Jessica Papin. He told the court Friday that he and his wife adopted Beau Papin when he was 8 years old.
Prior to the homicide charge, Papin had charges filed against him in Yellowstone County District Court. Those included robbing a Billings cab driver and swerving a vehicle toward an off-duty police officer while the officer tried to quash a fight between him and a couple on a motorcycle. The couple said he was trying to run them over, according to court documents.
The court ordered that Papin undergo a mental health evaluation through DPHHS in August 2021 to determine if he did have a mental illness at the time of the homicide and other offences. It was also up to DPHHS to file a recommendation for his time in custody and treatment. The evaluation was filed in December 2021.
Papin had a long documented history of mental health issues, said Judge Moses, who cited the findings of the evaluation. DPHHS made it clear that Papin in all three cases heard in court Friday was not able to appreciate the severity of his behavior. His psychological symptoms included hallucinations and paranoid delusions, Moses said, and Papin was not taking medication for his mental disorder.
“We all wonder if there was something we might have been able to do that would have made a difference, but that’s not where we are,” Moses said.
On one count of deliberate homicide, Moses sentenced Papin to 75 years in the custody of DPHHS. For counts of robbery and criminal endangerment, Papin received five years to be served concurrently, with the court adhering to a plea agreement reached between county prosecutors and Papin’s defense. The court dismissed nine other charges against Papin, along with fines and fees.
“I feel really bad about what I did,” Papin said when asked by Judge Moses if he’d like to say anything. He appeared in court via Zoom from the Montana State Hospital.
Papin will serve his sentence in a secure facility in Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito told the Gazette. Per Montana law, he will be under the care of mental health experts. Should they determine that he’s fit for transfer to a correctional facility, that decision will ultimately fall on Yellowstone County District Court.
"We forgive Beau for what he’s done to Jessie. It is our hope that with continued medical treatment, Beau can overcome this horrible disease and be able to live a productive life,” Robert Papin said.