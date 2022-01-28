Billings man who murdered mother sentenced to 75 years in State Hospital

Beau Papin returned to the apartment about two hours after police arrived, according to court documents, and they arrested him. Papin received treatment for injuries to his hands while in custody, prosecutors said. When hospital staff asked him how he received those injuries, he told them that he’d killed his mom.

“Jan. 11, 2021, was the saddest day of our lives. We lost a daughter and we lost a son,” said Robert Papin, the father of Jessica Papin. He told the court Friday that he and his wife adopted Beau Papin when he was 8 years old.

Prior to the homicide charge, Papin had charges filed against him in Yellowstone County District Court. Those included robbing a Billings cab driver and swerving a vehicle toward an off-duty police officer while the officer tried to quash a fight between him and a couple on a motorcycle. The couple said he was trying to run them over, according to court documents.

The court ordered that Papin undergo a mental health evaluation through DPHHS in August 2021 to determine if he did have a mental illness at the time of the homicide and other offences. It was also up to DPHHS to file a recommendation for his time in custody and treatment. The evaluation was filed in December 2021.