Following a five-day trial, a Yellowstone County jury convicted a man Tuesday of brutalizing a 3-year-old girl.

Willie Antoine Redd, 36, was found guilty of one count of aggravated assault. Emotional members of the girl’s family hugged prosecutors following the verdict, which came more than two years after U.S. Marshals arrested Redd.

In early February 2021, Billings police responded to a call from the Billings Clinic of an infant whose body was riddled with crippling injuries. The girl had suffered fractures to her spine, a brain hemorrhage, injuries to her internal organs and bruises across her body. Crews flew her from Billings to a pediatric hospital in Denver for life-saving treatment.

A Billings detective spoke with the girl’s mother, who said she left her toddler with Redd while she went to work. Redd told the girl’s mother he drove her to a fast food restaurant in Billings, where someone shot at him while the two were parked and eating. Redd said he drove away quickly from the shooters and the girl, who was not restrained in a car seat, was thrown around inside the car.

On Feb. 17, 2021, members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Montana Violent Offender's Task Force arrested Redd. At the time of his arrest, he was on federal supervised release after being sentenced in 2014 in a felon in possession of a firearm case. Redd spoke with a BPD detective that same day regarding the injuries to the girl, and entered YCDF under federal custody. Redd said someone in another vehicle started firing at his car. Gunfire cracked the windshield, he said, and other bullets struck the door.

The detective, with assistance from BPD’s Street Crimes Unit, were granted a search warrant for the car Redd drove that night. They noted a cracked windshield, along with two bullet holes on the driver’s side door. One of the bullets, the detective concluded, was on a trajectory to hit Redd, had he been sitting inside the side. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage at the restaurant the morning Redd attacked the girl, along with footage recovered from a carwash where Redd later met the girl’s mother. In both videos, the car’s windshield was cracked, but it did not show any damage from gunfire.

Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Redd with aggravated assault Feb. 18, alleging he caused the 3-year-old girl’s injuries by striking her several times. In May of that year, Redd was sentenced in federal court to a year in custody for violating his supervised released. He was arraigned for the Yellowstone County charges on May 24, 2021, pleading not guilty. In between then and Friday’s hearing, at least three different attorneys have represented Redd in the Yellowstone County case. As of Tuesday, he has been in custody at YCDF for more than two years.

In the months leading up to the trial, Redd and his defense attorneys made several attempts to have the case dismissed. In December 2022, Redd and his attorney, Robert L. Stephens, argued in district court that his right to a speedy trial was violated and that his initial appearance in court was unconstitutionally delayed. A third motion asked the court to suppress all evidence gathered by Billings investigators from Feb. 18, 2021, to May 24, 2021. District Judge Brett Linneweber denied all three motions.

Redd’s trial began March 8, and included testimony from BPD detectives and doctors who treated the girl’s injuries. At the close of the trial Tuesday, jurors took about an hour to reach their verdict.

A conviction for aggravated assault in Montana comes with the possibility of up to 20 years in prison. Redd’s sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. Until then, he will remain in custody at YCDF.