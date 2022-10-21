Billings man with gang affiliation gets 65 years for South Side shooting

Sixteen 9mm rounds cut through a South Side neighborhood last summer. Three of those bullets struck a sedan carrying five people, including two children.

A Yellowstone County district judge sentenced the man who fired those rounds, Jose Frank Patina, to 65 years in prison on Friday.

“The night I got shot at wasn’t something I asked for. It wasn’t something me and my kids asked for,” said the woman who was in that sedan with her kids before Patina’s sentencing.

In the early hours of July 11, she was at the wheel of the sedan and on her way home from a relative’s birthday party. In the vehicle were three of her children, then ages 20, 13 and 6 years old, along with her 46-year-old cousin. Gunfire erupted near the corner of Industrial Avenue and South Plainview Street.

Bullets hit the sedan’s grill, the left rear fender and just above the left passenger door. Nobody was injured in the shooting. At Patina’s sentencing on Friday, District Judge Rod Souza said it was a miracle nobody was hit or killed. Witnesses saw the shooter, and recognized him as Patina.

The victim who testified Friday said her 7-year-old still has nightmares. Her 14-year-old son is still afraid to be alone in his room at night.

“I’m not testifying against a gang member,” she said. “I’m not testifying against a drug dealer. I’m testifying against somebody that made the wrong decision and took the wrong action and tried to kill me and my children for no reason.

“I couldn’t even get a ‘sorry’ out of you, Frankie. Not even an apology. You want to put it on gang members, and everyone else, but you can’t even be a man...and take action for what you did. That is why I am here today.”

When officers with the Billings Police Department arrived at the scene, other witnesses told police they saw Patina drive to a nearby apartment complex in a white Ford Mustang about 12 hours later. Law enforcement found the vehicle and set up a perimeter around the building. Patina eventually obeyed commands to leave an apartment, and was arrested. The following day, Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Patina with five counts of assault with a weapon.

The night after he was booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility, Patina tried to hang himself in his cell. Corrections officers escorted Patina to Billings Clinic following the suicide attempt. While being treated at the hospital, Patina tried to escape from custody despite still wearing leg restraints. He dodged a corrections officer, who eventually had to use a Taser on him. He was eventually completely restrained and cleared medically before returning to YCDF. Prosecutors subsequently charged Patina with felony attempted escape, to which he pleaded guilty without trail.

Patina pleaded not guilty to all counts of assault with a weapon, and his case went to trial in late May 2022. A Yellowstone County jury convicted him of all five counts.

Following the charges filed against Patina, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives obtained a warrant to search the Mustang. He found a .357 magnum, a loaded AR-style rifle and a backpack. Inside the backpack were thousands of dollars worth of illicit drugs, including meth, fentanyl and cocaine.

The agent who searched the vehicle, Phillip Swain, said Friday the amount of drugs recovered from the car were likely for distribution rather than personal use. Swain recovered over 150 grams of meth, about 110 grams of loose fentanyl with three fentanyl pills, nearly four grams of heroin and 19 grams of cocaine. Patina has not been charged with any drug possession crimes.

At his sentencing, prosecutors provided evidence and testimony detailing Patina’s gang affiliation. By his own admission, according to court documents, Patina, now 35, has been a member of the Sureños since he was 18 years old. Spanish for “Southerners,” the Sureños have cliques nationwide and are connected to the Mexican Mafia.

David Kenat, an officer with Montana Probation and Parole trained to identify gang membership, said Friday he would classify Patina as belonging to the Sureños by Patina’s own claim, his criminal history and his being involved in gang activity while in custody at YCDF. Most gang members, Kenat said, “age out” of the lifestyle by the time they reach 30.

“There are those though that are so ingrained into the gang that they don’t want to age out. … They become the shot-callers and they start directing younger people to do stuff, and then they start making money that way, through the younger people,” Kenat said.

Deputy County Attorney John Ryan, who prosecuted the case along with Kelsey Hendricks, said the area where the shooting occurred is filled with low-income and working class families. Those families deserve the dignity of not being threatened with violence, he said. They also need to be assured that when shootings occur, the shooter is held accountable. County attorneys argued for an 80-year sentence.

The amount of drugs found in the Mustang, along with the firearms, Judge Souza said, demonstrated to him that Patina was an “entrenched, unreformable and armed drug dealer.” Souza sentenced Patina to 12 years for each count of assault with a weapon, plus another five years for the attempting to escape custody.

Patina, dressed in a collared shirt and slacks while still restrained with chains, remained silent and stoic through his sentencing. At the time of his arrest in July 2021, he was a convicted felon and wanted in Wyoming for parole violation.

Gunfire in the Billings area has killed at least 13 people so far this year. Homicides in Billings reached a 10-year high 2020, according to BPD data, with 22.