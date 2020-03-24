Billings manufacturer ups production to meet national demand for mask filters during pandemic

"I think this is going to work," he remembered saying.

By Wednesday morning, Rekdal is anticipating that the eight-person operation at Flowmark/High Tech will be turning out 1,000 filters per hour.

"That's the goal," he said. "It's really gonna get us going. We're going to be busy."

As health care workers locally and nationally scramble to keep face masks and other supplies on hand to handle the increased demand from COVID-19 treatment, Flowmark/High Tech Filters has found itself in the unique place of being able to make a direct impact.

Like many others, Rekdal had read about the increasing national face mask shortage, but it felt abstract in some way. Working directly with the Zauggs and Richardson over the weekend to come up with a small solution made the issue real for him. And that made it gratifying for him and the company to play a part in addressing the shortage.

"It's a great feeling that we're able to help out," he said.

+5 Billings 'tinkerers' design reusable face mask for local battle against coronavirus Spencer Zaugg is an inventor, and he wants to get back to work. That’s a good combo.

