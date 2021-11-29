Billings Marine finally laid to rest after nearly 80 years

Cathy Peterson grew up spending Friday nights with her grandmother in Washington state. It was during one of those visits she learned about a cousin who went to war and never came home. The cousin was the son of her aunt Nellie, her grandmother’s sister.
Jack Earl Hill grew up on the move, from Billings, to Forsyth and then to Custer. Just before his 20th birthday, he enlisted in the Marines at a recruitment office in Denver. In less than two years, he was buried in the sand on an island 5,000 miles away from the American mainland.
Born in Billings, he was the first child of Nellie and Earl Hill. After graduating from Custer High School, he volunteered to serve in 1942 when Americans where sailing away from both of the nation’s coasts. His orders took him to the Pacific.
For nearly 80 years after his death, all that remained of Hill’s legacy on paper was in military records and a few photographs, most of which showed the young man smiling. That was until 2021, when his remains were finally laid to rest in Seattle with full military honors in front of three generations of his surviving family. Peterson was among those relatives. She joined archaeologists, archivists and land surveyors in the effort to finally bring Pfc. Hill home.
“It’s never too late,” Peterson said.
Hill died just before Thanksgiving in 1943. His mother, Nellie Hill, who lived in Casper, Wyoming at the time, didn’t learn about her son’s death for another two months. She read in a telegram that a body was in a temporary grave at a place called Tarawa.
Tarawa is an atoll within what is today the Republic of Kiribati, about 2,800 miles northeast of Australia. The Japanese had occupied the atoll since the attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941. Betio Island, the largest of the atoll, was only two miles long but housed an airfield and served as a cargo stop for the Japanese Imperial Navy.
American military brass saw the island and its airfield as a link between the U.S. naval hub in Hawaii and the Marshall Islands to the northwest, which would serve as the next step toward the Marianas and eventually the Japanese archipelago. Through 1942 and most of 1943, U.S. sailors, soldiers and Marines had secured the Solomon Islands and Guadalcanal to the south.
Troops with the 2nd Marine Division floated toward Betio Island on the morning of Nov. 20, 1943. Their amphibious landing craft stalled on the reef in the low tide, and they waded ashore through a curtain of gunfire.
What followed was 76 hours of some of the most brutal fighting of the entire war. Nearly 1,700 Marines died taking the island, with 2,000 wounded. Of the roughly 3,500 Japanese troops entrenched on Betio Island, only 17 surrendered. Also killed in the battle were 1,500 Koreans forced by Japan to build the island’s defenses.
Hill, who had previously served at Guadalcanal, reached the island on the night of Nov. 21 along with others from the 6th Marine Regiment. The Japanese launched a counterattack the next day, and Hill died in the attack from shrapnel wounds. His body was laid in the sand next to dozens of others, most of them in ponchos.
Next to him was Pfc. Robert Hatch, another 21-year-old Marine. The two had met in the service, and built a friendship. That friendship was captured in a photograph of the two. Hill, sitting crossed-legged in the grass, is smiling beside Hatch.
“That’s the way it was,” wrote one Marine, who recalled the Battle of Tarawa in a poem. “Everyone’s best friend was lying dead sprawled on the beach. Stiffened in the water. Rocking with the tide as if in a cradle.”
Before the Marines left Betio Island, one of them manned a bulldozer and dug a trench for 33 dead service members. Hill and Hatch were both placed in that trench. The trench, labeled as Row D, East Division Cemetery, would be lost to U.S. officials who returned to the island to repatriate the dead.
In the five years after the Battle of Tarawa, half of those U.S. service members killed were still unaccounted for. As many as 400 Marines were buried on the island, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, tasked with repatriating U.S. personnel who are still missing from past conflicts.
Back in Casper, the heartache did not end for Nellie Hill. Her son’s Purple Heart and the rest of his medals were lost in a house fire and she spent the rest of her life without the closure of a proper funeral. She died in 1986.
History Flight, founded in 2003, has been responsible for finding more than 100 of those lost Marines. In regular deployments of archaeologists, land surveyors and historians to the island, the nonprofit has brought home 127 sons in coordination with DPAA. In less than 20 years, the organization’s members have managed what various federal agencies could not in 80 years.
It was in March 2019 that a crew on Betio Island broke the ground over Row D.
“Because of the soil on Tarawa, the remains are just in excellent condition. You take spud bars or shovels and you dig until you reach the poncho or a toe of a boot. From there, you get dust pans and paint brushes. The boy is then photographed, and then the area mapped,” said Paul Schwimmer, who has been with History Flight since 2009 as a land surveyor mapping out potential grave sites.
The remains then go into evidence bags, Schwimmer said, and are taken to a laboratory. A former paratrooper with the U.S. Army, he has been a part of about 20 assignments with History Flight. Inside the lab, the responsibility of finding the next of kin for those identified as U.S. personnel falls on DPAA.
“I’ve always thought that we owed it to them. A young man fighting in war should still expect to come home...When I go overseas I would want somebody to find me,” said Schwimmer, who attended the funeral.
A Marine genealogist first contacted Cathy Peterson in 2016, nearly three years before History Flight found her cousin. The genealogist informed her that she was a possible link to Hill, and asked that she provide a DNA sample. Four years later, she learned both that she was a match, and that Hill would be coming back to the states.
COVID-19 delayed his arrival, but in November 2021, his casket came off a C-130 and into a hanger in Seattle, Washington for a dignified transfer. A United States flag was draped above him while he was carried by Marines. Hill’s funeral service was held soon after, on Veterans Day.
Schwimmer, Peterson and 13 other relatives of Hill listened to Taps and the sermon of a Navy chaplain as they paid their final respects. Peterson said her cousin’s final resting place after his cremation will be within the statue of a doughboy at Evergreen Washelli Memorial Park. Also buried with him at the cemetery are two grandparents and an uncle.
“Plus there’s 14 of us still living who can go and pay our respects,” Peterson said.