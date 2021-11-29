Billings Marine finally laid to rest after nearly 80 years

It was in March 2019 that a crew on Betio Island broke the ground over Row D.

“Because of the soil on Tarawa, the remains are just in excellent condition. You take spud bars or shovels and you dig until you reach the poncho or a toe of a boot. From there, you get dust pans and paint brushes. The boy is then photographed, and then the area mapped,” said Paul Schwimmer, who has been with History Flight since 2009 as a land surveyor mapping out potential grave sites.

The remains then go into evidence bags, Schwimmer said, and are taken to a laboratory. A former paratrooper with the U.S. Army, he has been a part of about 20 assignments with History Flight. Inside the lab, the responsibility of finding the next of kin for those identified as U.S. personnel falls on DPAA.

“I’ve always thought that we owed it to them. A young man fighting in war should still expect to come home...When I go overseas I would want somebody to find me,” said Schwimmer, who attended the funeral.

A Marine genealogist first contacted Cathy Peterson in 2016, nearly three years before History Flight found her cousin. The genealogist informed her that she was a possible link to Hill, and asked that she provide a DNA sample. Four years later, she learned both that she was a match, and that Hill would be coming back to the states.