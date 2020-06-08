Billings mayor calls for specific changes to policing, praises cops, community for protest

Finally, he vowed to put pressure on state lawmakers to better fund the state's investigative unit that performs inquiries into local cases of police misconduct.

St. John, who was also at the meeting, praised his officers and talked about the importance of having a relationship with the community they police.

"The reason this thing went off so well is because of the relationships we have," he said.

That doesn't happen, he said, if officers decide a week before the event that they need a relationship with the community they're supposed to be protecting.

The event's organizers worked closely with the city and with police to plan the rally. And then at the rally, officers worked to maintain a low profile and stayed mostly to the perimeters.

"I'll hold Billings up as an example anywhere, anytime," St. John said.