Billings mayor denounces threats against ZooMontana, voices support for 406 Pride and LGBTQ+ community

Billings Mayor Bill Cole this week pushed back against the violent rhetoric directed at ZooMontana and its hosting of the upcoming Drag Queen Story Hour event, and he wanted to make sure his message was clear and unequivocal.

"Any creditable threat of physical violence is beyond the pale, likely illegal and will not be tolerated in Billings," he said.

Then he got specific.

"Similarly, unfounded claims that the zoo intends to 'promote child abuse' or that the zoo director is a pedophile, as stated in two emails sent to the City Council, are morally unacceptable, corrosive and perhaps slanderous and legally actionable," he said. "Billings is better than that."

The mayor's comments came after a weekend of community tumult around last week's announcement of 406 Pride's Drag Queen Story Hour, which starts at noon on Wednesday at ZooMontana.

Drag Queen Story Hours, in which a person in drag reads storybooks to children, have been held around the world since about 2015, usually in libraries, parks or schools.

Comments posted on social media and emails sent to City Council late last week included accusations that ZooMontana and its director Jeff Ewelt were intentionally trying to groom children and expose them to sexual content.

Ewelt was also the target of threats and accused of being a pedophile.

In response the Billings Chamber of Commerce issued a statement defending Ewelt, ZooMontana and the event, and castigating U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale for a tweet he sent inflaming the controversy. In that tweet, Rosendale said, “I'm appalled by ZooMontana's decision to promote child abuse and expose children to inappropriate, sexual content."

The Chamber's statement called on Montana's elected leaders, including Cole, to publicly denounce the threats of violence and offer support to the zoo and the event. Cole responded with his statement Monday night.

He also used the time to point out that ZooMontana is a private organization that receives no funding from the city. As such, Billings has no authority to dictate what the zoo can and can't do.

June is Pride Month and the mayor had already had in place an official proclamation to be read into the record highlighting the local LGBTQ+ advocacy and support group 406 Pride and calling on more tolerance and inclusion for the gay community in Billings.

"I do hearby encourage our (residents) to reflect on the contributions LGBTQ+ people have made to the city of Billings, the ongoing struggle for acceptance many LGBTQ+ people continue to face and the need to create an inclusive society that celebrates diversity and values our common humanity," the proclamation read.

At the meeting were a handful of community members, one who spoke up in defense of Ewelt, ZooMontana and Drag Queen Story Hour, and another three who denounced the event as dangerous and destructive to children and society.

Shelli Mann, general manager of Boothill Inn, defended Ewelt and told the council she supports greater diversity in Billings and that she supports the zoo. She then lamented the tone used by those in opposition.

"Too many in our society have forgotten the importance of simply showing grace in the midst of disagreement," she said.

Following Mann was Susan Smith, a community activist and wife of former state Rep. Cary Smith. She lamented the state of the family in current society and called on city leaders to denounce the event.

"This is the biggest threat to society," she said. "If the family is destroyed nothing else really matters."

Stacey Samuelson, a home-schooling parent, spoke of her opposition to the event but stressed that she had not sent emails or posted about it on social media.

She described the LGBTQ+ movement as something designed to groom children and spoke about the satanic nature of drag events.

"They are wearing satanic costumes and they have demonic voices," she said.

Also at the meeting was 406 Pride president Walt Donges, who expressed his gratitude to the city for the proclamation and for speaking out in defense of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Thank you very much for your support," he told the mayor. "We're hanging strong."

