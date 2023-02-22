The many languages and cultures that make up the Billings community and connect the city to the rest of the world will be celebrated on March 3 with the second annual Mayor's World Languages Dinner.

Interest in the event has grown enough that Billings Mayor Bill Cole and the planning committee have chosen a larger venue for this year's gathering. The event will be held at the historic Northern Hotel in downtown Billings.

"The goal is to showcase and celebrate the diverse languages and cultures of our community and provide an opportunity for people who share a common trait: English is not their first language," Cole said.

The first dinner was a pleasant surprise for many, he said, as it brought together over 200 guests who spoke 25 different languages. This year's event is expected to have over 300 guests and will feature more than 40 different languages. The planning committee, generous sponsors from the Billings community and volunteers from MSU Billings International Studies program make the event possible.

This year's dinner has sold out, but interested parties can follow the event Facebook page for updates.