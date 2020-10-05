Billings mayor implores city to 'do better' in following COVID-19 guidelines as local infection rates spike

Billings Mayor Bill Cole added his voice to the company of local officials calling for better compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines as Yellowstone County continues to see a significant jump in infection rates.
"We must do better," Cole said.
Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton spoke to the community Monday afternoon, explaining that if the new COVID-19 infection rate is 40 cases per 100,000 people or higher for the week ending Oct. 31, the health department will issue new restrictions that would take effect Nov. 2.
Those new restrictions would limit group gatherings to 25 people, regardless of the ability to socially distance; this would not apply to schools. It would also cap the capacity at restaurants, bars, casinos and places of worship at 25%, and establishments serving alcoholic beverages would be required to close by 10 p.m.
"We hope that doesn't happen," Felton told council members. "And that's really up to us."
Cole echoed that appeal, asking residents to be more diligent about wearing a mask when they're out in public, social distancing when they're around others, staying home when they're not feeling well and washing their hands often. He also asked that businesses be more responsible about enforcing these mandates.
If the community can't do this, he said, then Billings will see more illness, an increase in deaths and new restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
"Let's take heed to what we hear from John (Felton)," Cole said.
He then invited those in the community who have been affected by COVID-19 to reach out to local media to share their stories about the disease. His hope is that as more people learn about the effects of the disease the community will better understand its seriousness.
Continuing the discussion, Felton spoke specifically about the alarming number of hospitalizations the county has started to see. The two medical centers in the county are increasingly running out of room. Monday, 96 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Yellowstone County, with 28 of them in the ICU. Of those 28, 19 are on ventilators, Felton said. About 45% of those hospitalized are residents of Yellowstone County.
"These numbers are a significant source of concern," Felton told council members.
Over the last month, Yellowstone County has seen record increases in new cases of the virus. Felton explained to council that if new cases continue to grow on their current trajectory the county will be in genuine trouble.
"This is not sustainable," he said. "We've got to slow this down."
