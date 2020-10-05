Billings mayor implores city to 'do better' in following COVID-19 guidelines as local infection rates spike

"We hope that doesn't happen," Felton told council members. "And that's really up to us."

Cole echoed that appeal, asking residents to be more diligent about wearing a mask when they're out in public, social distancing when they're around others, staying home when they're not feeling well and washing their hands often. He also asked that businesses be more responsible about enforcing these mandates.

If the community can't do this, he said, then Billings will see more illness, an increase in deaths and new restrictions on businesses and gatherings.

"Let's take heed to what we hear from John (Felton)," Cole said.

He then invited those in the community who have been affected by COVID-19 to reach out to local media to share their stories about the disease. His hope is that as more people learn about the effects of the disease the community will better understand its seriousness.