Billings mayor implores residents to wear masks, follow public health directives

Mayor Bill Cole in a letter released to the community Monday called on Billings and Yellowstone County residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other directives from the county health department.
COVID-19 infections in 40 states have risen dramatically in recent weeks, including in Montana. Yellowstone County leads the state in active cases, currently at 140, and has seen a sharp spike in new cases during the past few weeks. Three assisted living facilities in Billings have reported individual cases in the last two weeks, and health officials said there have been about a dozen cases in seven care homes in the county.
"I strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask or face covering" when maintaining a 6-foot distance between people isn't possible, he wrote.
Cole noted in his letter that many of the new COVID cases are young people in their 20s. He encouraged younger residents to work especially hard to protect the community's most vulnerable population.
"It is unrealistic to expect that the elderly and those in high-risk groups ... should simply seal themselves off from the rest of us in a COVID-free cocoon," he wrote. "If we get sick, and especially if we get sick and don’t know we’re sick, we put the most vulnerable at risk along with all our friends, family and co-workers."
Cole asked city and county residents to abide by the directives issued by RiverStone Health, the county's health department, stating that everyone is part of the effort to keep the community safe and healthy.
"We should all renew our efforts and follow the advice of the medical professionals that worked before and will work again," he wrote. "Stay home if you are sick; avoid crowds and activities when 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained; wash your hands frequently; and cover your mouth and nose to prevent spreading droplets, presumably with a mask or other face covering.
"Together we can lick this thing, but it’s going to take time, patience, and a lot of love for others," he added.
