Billings mayor implores residents to wear masks, follow public health directives

Mayor Bill Cole in a letter released to the community Monday called on Billings and Yellowstone County residents to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow other directives from the county health department.

COVID-19 infections in 40 states have risen dramatically in recent weeks, including in Montana. Yellowstone County leads the state in active cases, currently at 140, and has seen a sharp spike in new cases during the past few weeks. Three assisted living facilities in Billings have reported individual cases in the last two weeks, and health officials said there have been about a dozen cases in seven care homes in the county.

"I strongly encourage everyone to wear a mask or face covering" when maintaining a 6-foot distance between people isn't possible, he wrote.

Cole noted in his letter that many of the new COVID cases are young people in their 20s. He encouraged younger residents to work especially hard to protect the community's most vulnerable population.