The 2023 Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board historic preservation awards will be presented at the 23rd Annual Historic Preservation Roundtable on March 21 at the Western Heritage Center in Billings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

The 2023 Eugene Carroll Historic Preservation Award will be presented to Billings Mayor Bill Cole for his historic preservation efforts and enthusiastic promotion of Montana history. Mayor Cole is cited for his leadership role on behalf of Yellowstone Kelly Interpretive site, work with historical and cultural organizations in Yellowstone County, supporting local National Register nominations, and as an ambassador for Yellowstone County and Montana history.

The 2023 Best Practices Achievement Award will be presented to High Plains Architects of Billings for their adaptive re-use and façade renovation of the Monte Bar & Casino at 2824 First Avenue North. High Plains Architects is now a five-time recipient of the YHPB Best Practices Achievement Award. They were previously cited for restoration of the Swift building on Minnesota Avenue, George Tracy Loft on Montana Avenue, the L&L on South 27th Street and the Old Maverick Fire Station on Billings’ South Side.

The public is encouraged to honor Cole and High Plains Architects by attending the Historic Preservation Roundtable at Western Heritage Center on Montana Avenue. For more information or participation at the annual Roundtable contact the local historic preservation officer, Lora Mattox, at (406) 247-8622, or Kevin Kooistra, YHPB consultant at (406) 256-6809 ext. 127 or kevin@ywhc.org.