Billings mayor urges continued caution as city marks one year of COVID pandemic

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case appearing in Yellowstone County and to highlight the day, Billings' mayor issued a proclamation declaring it Remembrance Day.
Mayor Bill Cole's proclamation recognizes the 239 Yellowstone County residents and the 1,382 Montanans who died from the disease. It also expresses appreciation for the health care workers, public health officials and senior care staffers who have worked to keep the community safe for the past year.
Those who have died continue "to be missed by their loved ones, friends, neighbors, coworkers and our whole community," the proclamation states.
It encourages residents to "reflect on the past year, remember the sacrifices of our fellow community members and continue to support and protect one another as we enter what we all hope and pray will be the final chapter of the coronavirus pandemic in our community."
The proclamation comes as new cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to drop in Yellowstone County. County health officer John Felton spoke to the Billings City Council on Monday and highlighted the progress being made.
The COVID-19 test positivity rate in the county has steadily dropped since January and the number of COVID-related hospitalizations have dramatically fallen off, dropping from 150 hospitalizations a day at the pandemic's peak in November to 25 a day last week.
"We're really doing quite well," Felton said.
He noted that Gov. Greg Gianforte removed all pandemic-related restrictions at the end of January and then rescinded the mask mandate in February. Even with those restrictions removed case numbers in the county have continued to drop, Felton said.
"I think what we're seeing is people are still being careful," he said.
However, with the improvements he urged caution for the community, asking that residents continue to wear masks in public and to socially distance when out.
"We still have a ways to go," he said. "We still need to be careful."
Cole agreed.
"We don't want to go backwards this close to the end of the race," Cole said.