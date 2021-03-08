Billings mayor urges continued caution as city marks one year of COVID pandemic

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case appearing in Yellowstone County and to highlight the day, Billings' mayor issued a proclamation declaring it Remembrance Day.

Mayor Bill Cole's proclamation recognizes the 239 Yellowstone County residents and the 1,382 Montanans who died from the disease. It also expresses appreciation for the health care workers, public health officials and senior care staffers who have worked to keep the community safe for the past year.

Those who have died continue "to be missed by their loved ones, friends, neighbors, coworkers and our whole community," the proclamation states.

It encourages residents to "reflect on the past year, remember the sacrifices of our fellow community members and continue to support and protect one another as we enter what we all hope and pray will be the final chapter of the coronavirus pandemic in our community."

The proclamation comes as new cases and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to drop in Yellowstone County. County health officer John Felton spoke to the Billings City Council on Monday and highlighted the progress being made.