Billings MET Transit offering free bus rides

The Billings MET Transit system will be offering fare-free bus service through April 30, according to the city’s website.
The spread of the novel coronavirus has prompted Yellowstone County public health officials to encourage people to stay home. Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order that started Saturday morning, which is intended to slow the spread of the virus by only allowing essential businesses to continue operating.
Many Billings businesses have experienced layoffs during the past few weeks.
“The city of Billings realizes transit is an essential service to the community, especially for members who may have limited transportation options and access to services,” the website states. “The city also realizes a number of members in the community have experienced significant impacts to their financial well-being.”
The move helps the transit system operate in accordance with social distancing recommendations, and will remove the requirement for passengers and transit operators to exchange fare media and payment. Passengers will get on the bus through the rear door on compatible vehicles, the website states.
The MET buses provide access to essential services including healthcare, supermarkets, pharmacies and workplaces. Passengers are asked to travel only for essential trips and maintain social distancing. Residents can contact the MET at 406-657-8218.
The website also states that if a passenger has already purchased a monthly pass for the month of April, they are asked to contact the office to exchange for a pass valid for the month of May.
