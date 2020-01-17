Students at Medicine Crow Middle School knew that architects were a thing. But they didn't realize that the field wasn't just about drawing out house plans; it spiraled across several industries with design needs.
"I didn't know a lot of potential careers could go into it," said eighth-grader Yahtziri Hernandez.
A career fair held at Medicine Crow on Thursday and Friday gave kids access to real people in fields from engineering to health care to law enforcement, aimed at getting them thinking about what-they-want-to-be-when-they-grow-up in the present tense.
Billings school officials have pushed exposing middle school students to careers and offering high school course progressions that cater to a certain field, not unlike a college major.
Yahtziri and other students felt like it was important to think about how classes they'll take in high school could affect their job options, even if they were far from settled on a career choice.
"You can set your goal right now," eighth-grader Ryan Jokela said.
The group had just finished talking with Paul Goldammer, who works for A&E Design, and was part of a group of employers recruited by career coaches who were added as high school staffers after a general fund levy passed in May.
You have free articles remaining.
Tammi Watson, the career coach assigned to Skyview, said that there's been growing interest among local employers to work with students. Each middle school has set up its own version of Medicine Crow's career fair this school year; for some, it was more like in-class presentations instead of a more open fair.
Medicine Crow did include a pair of class-style sessions focused on job skills like interviewing and resume writing, and a class which introduced them to challenges of adulthood like interest on mortgage payments.
School principal Nikki Hofmann said that the career focus seemed to especially interest students who aren't typically enthusiastic about book study or traditional assignments.
"They've been asking questions. They're really into this," Hofmann said.
Goldammer, the architect, recommended that kids take any drafting or design-focused courses they could in high school. In that field, they'd be pursing a four-year college degree. But Hofmann said that the school is trying to introduce kids to options like community college and apprenticeships as well.
"They know college is out there," she said, "but they don't know that there are other options."