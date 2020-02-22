Billings middle school tries new classroom to help struggling students

Brandon Cox had a clear vision for Riverside Middle School’s first academic success classroom. The teacher didn’t want it to be a place where kids just went through the motions.
“It’s not a place to avoid work,” he said. “It’s not a place to hide.”
Cox has led an effort to help struggling students with the study-hall-plus-classroom model, by offering them not only help on study subjects, but on organizational skills and study habits. He also tries to connect with them in a way they may not with other teachers.
“He’s making this connection with the kids and building this positive relationship,” principal Kevin Kirkman said. “That’s what some of these kids need most.”
'Pipe dream' realized
Riverside has the highest proportion of students from low-income families of any middle school in Billings. That comes with challenges; income and academic achievement have long been correlated, and things like test scores, attendance and graduation rates correlate with income for Billings schools.
Riverside can tap into a pool of federal funding that aims to help schools close those gaps. The funding has to be used to add services, not to simply swap in for basics available at all schools — to supplement, not supplant — and Riverside set some aside for the academic success position.
“We see those students that are struggling, that are our top tier intervention students that need that next level of support to be successful,” said Kirkman. The school has added programs in recent years, but the academic success room had remained “a little pipe dream” until this school year.
You have free articles remaining.
Class sizes are kept small, from six to 12 students. In the same class period, an eighth grader might be working on a math assignment, a sixth grader could be working on an English project, and a seventh grader working on geography.
“Having less people allows me more time to touch base with each kid,” Cox said. “Each one of them needs their own type of support.”
About 70 students are using an academic success period this semester, up from 56 last semester. A handful of students have exited the program and are doing well without the extra help, but most will likely spend more time with the model.
“If a student does get exited here, let’s say a month or two down the road they start slipping again, we can transition them back into my room,” Cox said. “They’re not fairly locked into having me or not having me.”
The school plans to track kids who use the academic success classroom into high school and to evaluate test scores and grades at the end of the school year to see if the program works.
Some other Billings schools have academic success classrooms, including Senior High. Riverside didn’t model its program off any one school, but Cox recently visited Senior and saw similarities. Several efforts in the district have introduced more flexibility for struggling students, though administrators have noted challenges in making sure kids get the support they need and aren’t just shuffled out of regular classrooms.
At Riverside, rigor is an integral part of the program. Sixth graders often struggle to adapt to increased rigor and independence compared to elementary school. In turn, eighth graders need to be prepared for a similar jump when they arrive in high school.
“I do want to make sure that what we’re doing here is in fact preparing them to go over there,” said Cox about the visit to Senior. “It was nice to see that it’s headed in the right direction.”
Graduation rates from 2019 were a mixed bag for Billings high schools.