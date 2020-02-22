Billings middle school tries new classroom to help struggling students

“We see those students that are struggling, that are our top tier intervention students that need that next level of support to be successful,” said Kirkman. The school has added programs in recent years, but the academic success room had remained “a little pipe dream” until this school year.

Class sizes are kept small, from six to 12 students. In the same class period, an eighth grader might be working on a math assignment, a sixth grader could be working on an English project, and a seventh grader working on geography.

“Having less people allows me more time to touch base with each kid,” Cox said. “Each one of them needs their own type of support.”

About 70 students are using an academic success period this semester, up from 56 last semester. A handful of students have exited the program and are doing well without the extra help, but most will likely spend more time with the model.

“If a student does get exited here, let’s say a month or two down the road they start slipping again, we can transition them back into my room,” Cox said. “They’re not fairly locked into having me or not having me.”