Billings mobile home residents buy their park, take control

Nothing happens with the park unless the board approves it first, and to get on the board a resident must be elected by the other resident-owners. C&C has 60 mobile homes and each one gets a vote.

"Everyone volunteers," said Mary Lou Affleck.

Affleck is a project developer with NeighborWorks Montana, a nonprofit organization working to create and protect affordable housing across the state. One of the organization's big tasks is identifying mobile home parks and working with owners to sell them to residents.

Mobile home park residents often own the homes in which they live but not the property the homes sit on. That land often belongs to the park owner, and residents rent the space. Affleck said that can leave residents vulnerable to rent hikes and other fees. But the biggest problem, she said, is when owners decide to sell off their park it leaves residents vulnerable to the whims of their new owners.

NeighborWorks Montana has helped residents from 13 mobile home parks across the state buy their communities. C&C was the first in Billings. The effort began a decade ago when the owner of a mobile home park in the Flathead sold his property to a developer for the construction of a big box store, Affleck said. Just like that, more than 300 people with few resources were scrambling to find new places to live.