Billings mobile home residents buy their park, take control

Wendy Herman walks around C&C Community, the mobile home park at the north end of South Billings Boulevard, and most days her neighbors greet her. She often calls out to them by name, making small talk or asking about their well-being.
It wasn't always the case. Herman has lived at C&C for 23 years and during most of that time she never talked to anyone. No one did, she said.
"The biggest change is getting to know everyone," she said. "We're neighbors."
Resident Chris Resch agrees. "I can recognize most of them; I'm not good with names," Resch said with a laugh.
In 2018, the residents of C&C began the process of buying the park from its owner, Chuck Barrett, and incorporating themselves into a cooperative nonprofit. The sale was finalized a year ago, and in that time, C&C Community has come together, making improvements and bonding. In short, they've become neighbors, Resch said.
"It feels like a community inside a community," she said.
"We live here," Herman said. "This is our home. The whole thing is our home."
It's that sense of fellowship that makes resident-owned communities so important for those who live there and for the cities in which they're found. C&C Community, which changed its name from C&C Mobile Park when the residents bought it last year, is run by a board of five members, each of them residents and part owners. Herman is president; Resch, who's lived there for 22 years, is vice president.
Nothing happens with the park unless the board approves it first, and to get on the board a resident must be elected by the other resident-owners. C&C has 60 mobile homes and each one gets a vote.
"Everyone volunteers," said Mary Lou Affleck.
Affleck is a project developer with NeighborWorks Montana, a nonprofit organization working to create and protect affordable housing across the state. One of the organization's big tasks is identifying mobile home parks and working with owners to sell them to residents.
Mobile home park residents often own the homes in which they live but not the property the homes sit on. That land often belongs to the park owner, and residents rent the space. Affleck said that can leave residents vulnerable to rent hikes and other fees. But the biggest problem, she said, is when owners decide to sell off their park it leaves residents vulnerable to the whims of their new owners.
NeighborWorks Montana has helped residents from 13 mobile home parks across the state buy their communities. C&C was the first in Billings. The effort began a decade ago when the owner of a mobile home park in the Flathead sold his property to a developer for the construction of a big box store, Affleck said. Just like that, more than 300 people with few resources were scrambling to find new places to live.
Barrett, C&C's owner, wasn't planning to sell; Affleck found him by making cold calls to mobile home park owners in Billings, something NeighborWorks Montana regularly does to find willing sellers. Affleck was able to persuade him to sell to his residents; he gets a tax break for selling his property to a nonprofit.
Helping mobile home residents buy the parks in which they live has the potential to change everything, Affleck said. Residents who become owners end up with a vested interest in their parks, which manifests in cleaner and safer communities, increased pride in the park and greater confidence in the residents themselves.
"I have seen it transform a community," Affleck said. "I can see the transformation of the residents themselves."
One of those transformations is in leadership skills. The residents get elected to ownership boards or get involved in the community itself and develop skills and a type of trust in themselves that can be difficult to develop in any other way.
"It's a big improvement relative to leadership development," Affleck said.
Resident-owned mobile home communities as nonprofit organizations also have access to grant money and urban development funding. C&C Community applied for community development block grant funding from the city of Billings earlier this year and last month was awarded $385,000 to make infrastructure improvements like new storm water drains, road repairs and street lights.
Over the last year, the community has made other improvements to the park and cleaned up some of the properties. They bought a large shed with security cameras where they store lawn care equipment and hold board meetings in the winter.
"With the improvements it feels a little safer here," Resch said.
"It's a neighborhood," Affleck said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.