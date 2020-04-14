Billings motel standoff ends in attic search, altercation in room, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Billings Police have identified the suspect arrested Monday following a standoff at the Lazy KT motel Monday evening.

Police responded to a weapons complaint at the 1401 First Ave N. motel and attempted to contact the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Billings man Scott Takesenemy. The suspect then then barricaded himself in the room.

At the time, officers believed there were two people in the room.

"Based on the nature of call and dangers involved, the BPD Hostage Negotiation team and SWAT team were activated to respond," police stated in a press release Tuesday morning. "Negotiation attempts with the occupants of the room were unsuccessful with no responses."

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers noticed a utility room on the other side of the hotel now locked and barricaded, which had previously been unlocked.

Takesenemy was seen in the utility room actively barricading himself inside, before fleeing up into an attic, police said. Several minutes later, Takesenemy either fell through or broke through the ceiling into an occupied hotel room.

"SWAT forced entry into the room where there was an on-going physical disturbance between Takesenemy and the occupants," police said.