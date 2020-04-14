Billings motel standoff ends in attic search, altercation in room, police say

Billings Police have identified the suspect arrested Monday following a standoff at the Lazy KT motel Monday evening.
Police responded to a weapons complaint at the 1401 First Ave N. motel and attempted to contact the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Billings man Scott Takesenemy. The suspect then then barricaded himself in the room.
At the time, officers believed there were two people in the room.
"Based on the nature of call and dangers involved, the BPD Hostage Negotiation team and SWAT team were activated to respond," police stated in a press release Tuesday morning. "Negotiation attempts with the occupants of the room were unsuccessful with no responses."
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., officers noticed a utility room on the other side of the hotel now locked and barricaded, which had previously been unlocked.
Takesenemy was seen in the utility room actively barricading himself inside, before fleeing up into an attic, police said. Several minutes later, Takesenemy either fell through or broke through the ceiling into an occupied hotel room.
"SWAT forced entry into the room where there was an on-going physical disturbance between Takesenemy and the occupants," police said.
The motel was evacuated of all occupants and police searched every room, the attic and crawlspace areas for a possible second suspect. "A thorough search revealed no second suspect and the scene was turned over the Investigations Division at about 8:30 p.m.," the press statement said.
Takesenemy was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and is currently in jail, according to police. He was arrested for a no bond warrant out of Wyoming, aggravated burglary, obstructing, and resisting. There were no other injuries during the incident, police said.
The hotel was the scene of another police action in October 2017 when a man was shot after ignoring police commands to drop a shotgun, racking a round and turning toward two Billings Police Department officers who then shot him. Officers fired 17 rounds, two of which passed through the man.
In March, the man who was shot had his case closed for good after the state declined to appeal a dismissal.
In December, a district court dismissed the case against Roderick Little Bear, saying the crime scene had not been preserved long enough to give the defense a chance to investigate.
The Montana Attorney General’s Office filed a notice of appeal but dropped that appeal Feb. 4.
