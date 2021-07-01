Billings mother and 3-month-old son found safe after MEPA issued

A mother and son reported missing for nearly a week have been found safe, according to an announcement from the Billings Police Department on Thursday.

Kelsey Lanae McChesney, 19, and her son Zyaair Beston were last seen traveling together June 26. There was concern for both of their safety, according to a social media post from BPD. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was also issued for the two.

BPD announced that the two were found less than 24 hours after asking the public for help through social media and issuing the MEPA. BPD Lt. Brian Krivitz thanked the public for its assistance in the search.

There are still at least 44 people reported missing out of Billings, according to data from the Montana Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Among those reported missing, 12 have not been found for over a year.

