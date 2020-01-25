Tom Rupsis has two kids who play in bands at School District 2 schools — one trumpet player, and one saxophonist.
“They’ve found their people. … They enjoy it. They love doing it,” he said.
Rupsis is among several parents and music advocates who have raised concerns about a round of proposed cuts that would eliminate fifth grade band and orchestra as the district grapples with a budget crisis.
Music was one of several areas administrators proposed could be cut, with three full-time-equivalent positions eliminated out of almost 40 total in the proposal.
Rupsis sat in on meetings between district music teachers and administrators during which teachers floated a pair of proposals that they felt would help mitigate the impact of cuts. In one, cuts would instead be made to fifth-grade general music, and band and orchestra would be retained. In the preferred option, cuts to fifth grade would remain, but sixth grade schedules would be shifted to move band and orchestra classes from every other day to daily.
Superintendent Greg Upham said that the district was looking at the possibility of every-day sixth grade music classes.
"I was excited about the solution that was brought forward," Upham said.
Administrators are examining whether the shift would require increased staff and work with other class schedules.
“I’m optimistic that the cuts can be managed if the changes that the teachers are proposing are accepted,” Rupsis said. “Everybody’s approaching this from the right kind of perspective.”
Stacie Pannell, another parent who sat in on the conversations, agreed with Rupsis' assessment.
"(Administration) seems very receptive," she said. "(Teachers) know they have to make sacrifices."
Pannell, who is parent to a high schooler and a recent graduate who both participated in music programs, said that she and other music advocates weren't trying to overshadow other areas affected by the cuts.
"It's across the district," she said. "This just happened to be the (subject) that I was personally involved with."
Rupsis’ kids both started playing their instruments through school. While both Rupsis and his wife grew up playing instruments, neither taught their kids.
“I’m not a musician, but I know that the keys to success for these students are not going to be specific skills or academic things that they learn so much as creativity or problem solving or collaboration. Those things get instilled early through things like music.”
Educators have emphasized the importance of introducing students to specific instruments, not just general music, early on. The concession of fifth grade for everyday sixth grade instruction is rooted in research showing that consistency can help offset the loss of an extra year's head start.
An informational meeting on proposed music cuts and proposed changes is scheduled at the Billings Public Library at 1:30 p.m.
Upham has emphasized that proposed cuts are focused on continuing to meet accreditation standards, reducing but not eliminating programs, and not compromising school safety. He previously noted that the proposed cuts still include general music for fifth graders, and that state accreditation standards — which dictate things like class size and required subject offerings — don't require fifth grade orchestra and band.
In previous conversation, he acknowledged the importance of music programs but focused on the lack of state requirements for the programs and necessity of the cuts, which he called "absolutely unavoidable."
The proposed cuts are expected to be a major topic of conversation at the Jan. 27 school board meeting.