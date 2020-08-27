Billings music legend Dale Renee remembered for his great skill, big heart, and rich life

Though Renee was decades his senior, Stewart likened him more to a brother than a father figure.

They shared a love of music, a fighter's mindset (Renee with his boxing background and Stewart with one in Brazilian jiu-jitsu), the journeys of fatherhood and the knowledge of what it's like to live in a country where racism persists.

"We would always kind of be aware," Stewart said. "We would always be aware of things."

Not every show went without incident. Britten said that at one show in Bridger with Renee and a bass player years ago, Renee told him to park with the car facing the direction they'd driven in from, in case they had to leave in a hurry. Sure enough, Britten said the show had an uneasy atmosphere.

"We played a set of blues and stuff and they just sat there and stared at us, and then the guy gave us our money and we went home early," Britten said.

Britten treasures having known Renee and having played with him.

"He would just play the blues to his inner voice," Britten said. "He played by feel and he was true to his heart and his mind and his feelings.

That could make Renee a challenge to play with. Stewart would tell other musicians going on stage with Renee to "make sure you count."