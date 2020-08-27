Billings music legend Dale Renee remembered for his great skill, big heart, and rich life

Eight years old and near death, Maya Renee was hospitalized in Billings and the doctors and nurses got to work.
Her appendix had ruptured and infection had set in. She was so ill she couldn't keep the water down that her mother Barbara Jeannine Renee gave her in spoonfuls.
Her mother had taken her to the hospital earlier, but been told she was just sick. Finally her father went to the hospital with them and demanded she be admitted. By the time the ruptured appendix was discovered surgery was needed.
That was about 1990.
People came and went from her hospital room. Her father stayed. Every time she opened her eyes, Dale Renee was there playing music, a guitar in his hands. Life and music often played out side-by-side for Renee, a seasoned blues musician who made a life in Billings after spending years living all over the country.
Late last month Dale Renee died in Billings, his home since 1977 when a gig here as a bass player led him to stick around and eventually find love and start a family. On July 23rd his heart stopped, but his pacemaker kept going, Maya said. He was 86.
"For me, I feel like Montana knows my dad as the Montana Blues Man," she said.
James Brown, and Bonanza
An obituary for Renee called Canada his second home and mentioned extensive concert tours through Africa, Europe and Japan. The obituary said he played with James Brown, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Ink Spots, The Arabian Knights, Deon Warwick, Big Mama Thornton "and countless others who paved the way for the blues genre."
People who knew Renee said he was humble about his music connections, but that between the pictures he had to prove them and the recognition he got from visiting music acts, there was little doubt about his experience in the industry.
Music was always a part of Renee's life, even toward the end. Dementia left him struggling, but he could summon every lyric when his wife streamed an Etta James song as he laid in bed after watching one of his favorite old Western TV shows like "Bonanza."
"He was the strongest man I knew, but he was vulnerable to music," Maya said.
During his life, Renee both taught and inspired musicians in the Billings region and spread the blues everywhere he could. Renee could play multiple instruments, including the guitar, bass, drums, saxophone and piano. He hauled a Hammond B-3 organ with him everywhere, to the point that it was such a fixture his son George remarked that "No one knows me as well as that organ."
Born in Summit, Mississippi, in 1933, Renee left home at 14 and within a few years was playing music at juke joints in New Orleans.
Somewhere in his life, Renee managed to fit in a boxing career and eventually balanced his work as a musician with work on the railroad, his lifelong love of fishing and fatherhood. A friend described how he was so good with cars he didn't need much more than a few rubber bands to fix one.
His recent funeral brought dozens of people together and more watched a livestream on Facebook.
Renee's casket was open during the service and a bouquet of flowers was laid across him. At one end of the casket stood his electric bass of choice, a non-traditional, minimalist model bought in St. Louis that looks to have for its body just a few short supports arranged like railroad-ties. At the other end of his casket stood another one of his guitars.
Donald Ray Johnson, a Grammy-winning blues musician based in Calgary, Alberta, was a friend of Renee's after meeting in the late 1960s. He said after Renee settled in Billings he would come down to visit and they'd maybe play a show and spend the rest of the weekend fishing on the Yellowstone River. Like Renee, Johnson grew up in small town Texas, and like Renee experienced what it was like to be Black in the Jim Crow South.
Johnson was once a member of the band A Taste of Honey, which recorded the hit song "Boogie Oogie Oogie." In 1978, A Taste of Honey won the Grammy Award for best new artist, beating out Elvis Costello, The Cars, Chris Rea and Toto.
Renee was part of a scene of blues musicians in L.A. that Johnson described as tight-knit. Sometimes, the music never seemed to stop. Johnson described how there were nights they'd play a show until 2 a.m., play another gig from 3 a.m. until 6 a.m. and then join a jam session from 7 a.m. to noon.
"There's a lot of guitar players and blues players that owe a lot to Dale," Johnson said.
Bands were often rotating members in and out. At one point Renee left the Joe Houston band and Johnson replaced him as the drummer. Renee and Johnson also played with George "Harmonica" Smith, a blues musician who was once part of Muddy Waters' band. They also toured with Phillip Walker.
Johnson and Reneee also played with Big Mama Thornton, a singer from Montgomery, Alabama, who had a powerful presence on stage.
"Big Mama was an experience herself, man," Johnson said.
Thornton performed "Hound Dog" years before it became Elvis Presley's biggest hit. She also wrote and recorded the song “Ball and Chain” before it became a signature song of Janis Joplin's.
"We hooked up with her (Thornton) at a place called Dupree's, that's at least how I ran into them," Johnson said. "A place called Dupree's in Santa Barbara. We played around for a while. And then Mama decided she was going up to New York. And we followed her up to Buffalo and Dale ended up staying in Buffalo."
Working on the railroad
During his time in Buffalo, Renee started working for the railroad and in Billings worked for Burlington Northern Sante Fe. Frank Stevenson, a fellow railroader, said when they met Renee was a journeyman carman, responsible for repairing and inspecting rail cars, and that he was skilled working with metal.
Stevenson and Renee went hunting and fishing together, which is when Renee showed him how to transport a live snapping turtle with nothing but a tree branch. Stevenson was skeptical when he found his friend sizing up the snapping turtle. When Renee put the branch in the animal's mouth, its jaws clamped shut. He told Stevenson to grab the other end of the branch and they carried it back to their car before driving to Billings where Renee butchered it skillfully.
Renee worked for the railroad until a work injury left him with a broken back, according to his wife Barbara Jeannine, to whom he was married for 40 years. She was pregnant at the time and called him after the injury to tell him that she needed to get to the hospital because the baby (Maya) was coming. She said Renee showed up in pain, asked to take a shower but didn't otherwise complain. At the hospital though, a doctor noticed the injury.
"He says, should I take him in first Barb? And I says, 'You do what you want but this baby's not going to wait.'"
Music chops, and a heart
In conversations with people who knew Renee, stories about his impressive music skills and background quickly become interwoven with stories about his generosity.
His wife recalled the time he let a family from Little Rock stay in their backyard until they could save enough to get back on their feet. His son Derek, speaking at his funeral, said his father would often take people in who needed a meal.
Back when he first showed up in Billings, Bob Britten was one such person. Now a 66-year-old musician in Bozeman, back in about 1977 when he met Renee he was young and broke.
Britten went to the pawn shop one day to look at the guitar he'd recently parted ways with. Renee was there and the two got to talking about music.
It wasn't long before he was inviting Britten over and putting a plate of food in front of him. Britten helped Renee start the Monday night blues jams at Casey's Golden Pheasant, a Billings bar that shut down in 2006.
The Monday night blues jam started not long after B.B. King came to town in the middle of what Angie Cormier estimates was the winter of 1985. Cormier and her family used to own the Golden Pheasant. She was King's chauffeur during his visit. When Renee heard the band was in town he asked Cormier if he could use the Casey's kitchen to cook them a meal.
King was so tired he almost didn't go to join his band. When they passed Casey's on the way to his hotel he asked Cormier about the place, saying it looked interesting. It was then she told him she was the owner. King went inside, bringing his guitar Lucille in from the cold, and the band eventually got on stage and jammed while King watched.
Soon Renee was asking Cormier if he could start the jam night. It turned Monday night from a day Cormier had thought about closing shop, to one of the best nights for the bar in a given week.
"It was a very very good night and what's more I kind of felt like it was a service to the community," Cormier said. "Because musicians would come in and I bet that most musicians in town that play blues have their roots in either playing with Dale or someone who learned from Dale."
Eventually Renee was joined in Billings by his friend Freeman Lacy, a professional musician and saxophone player who would become a local legend of his own. Gwen McNeal Kircher, a Billings resident who used to run an entertainment booking business in town, laughed when she recalled how the two would argue like an old married couple when it came to the particulars of playing music.
Britten said he walked in one night to find Lacey on the sax and Renee on the drums, and the bass. He'd put an electric bass at his feet and was kicking it to get just enough sound to keep a beat as they jammed.
Among the Billings musicians influenced by the blues jam night is So Eto, who came to Billings by way of Japan. He studied at Rocky Mountain College and graduated in the late 1990s. He still lives in Billings where he works in concrete construction.
The night Eto showed up at the blues jam it was an accident. He had gone to see a friend play, not realizing he had his dates mixed up. Issues in his personal life at the time had left Eto wondering if he should go back to Japan. He said he heard Renee playing and the sound stuck with him. He talked to Renee afterward and found out that while playing in Tokyo he'd done a show at a club about 20 minutes from Eto's hometown.
For more than two years Eto would show up at Renee's house every Sunday at noon to learn how to play bass in Renee's style.
Eto said he was Renee's last student. Out of respect and sadness, he said he stopped playing in recent years when his teacher could no longer play.
"That was so painful to watch, because I knew how much he wished he could play again, but his fingers couldn't move," Eto said. "He asked me 'You been playing music with others?' And I said 'No, I told you, I don't play with other people. I can't play with other people.'"
Eto said that Renee also taught him about being a better person and how to care for others. "He taught me how to love people and how to play music," he said.
Another person mentored by Renee and influenced by the blues night was Jared Stewart, a Crow guitarist and musician who has performed extensively in the state and in the region.
Stewart used to drive from the Crow Reservation on Monday nights to make it to Casey's Golden Pheasant in Billings. The highways were often empty, Stewart said. He guessed he had to have been about 19 when he started going.
"He'd always give me a chance to play because a lot of times people wouldn't stick around and since I drove so far I would stay till it was over," Stewart said. "I ended up being the only guitar player there after a while."
Though Renee was decades his senior, Stewart likened him more to a brother than a father figure.
They shared a love of music, a fighter's mindset (Renee with his boxing background and Stewart with one in Brazilian jiu-jitsu), the journeys of fatherhood and the knowledge of what it's like to live in a country where racism persists.
"We would always kind of be aware," Stewart said. "We would always be aware of things."
Not every show went without incident. Britten said that at one show in Bridger with Renee and a bass player years ago, Renee told him to park with the car facing the direction they'd driven in from, in case they had to leave in a hurry. Sure enough, Britten said the show had an uneasy atmosphere.
"We played a set of blues and stuff and they just sat there and stared at us, and then the guy gave us our money and we went home early," Britten said.
Britten treasures having known Renee and having played with him.
"He would just play the blues to his inner voice," Britten said. "He played by feel and he was true to his heart and his mind and his feelings.
That could make Renee a challenge to play with. Stewart would tell other musicians going on stage with Renee to "make sure you count."
"He is a feel guy, and he feels the music different. And a lot of guys that are feel guys, they know, they naturally know which corners to turn, they naturally know which times to rise up or bring the dynamic down and it's always in good time, and that's how he was," Stewart said.
Fatherhood x 22
Renee told The Gazette in 2009 he had 22 children and was proud to have taken care of them all. "He was a good father," his son George said. He and some of his other siblings either play music or are musicians.
Renee's oldest, Mickey, lives in L.A. At his funeral she said that even when she was an adult her father would drive down and see her, often showing up at her doorstep somehow right when she needed help working through things in her life.
Though he was patient with musicians trying to learn, Renee could be tough in his assessment of professionals.The blues guitarist and musician Albert Collins had his respect though, and his daughter said that to some extent his style on the guitar resembled that of Collins.
She thinks that influence was passed on to others.
"I can hear my dad in Jared Stewart's music," she said.
Even out in Boise, Idaho where she lives, Maya said she's met a bar owner who learned guitar from her father. "I feel like blues music was my dad's primary language. I feel like that's how he communicated. I can see him on stage with his other band members and they would be having conversations with their guitars back and forth."
She recalled that growing up her father seemed to always have a guitar in his hands. "Playing the guitar was like breathing to him," she said.
He told her that "Music's like a jealous woman, if you don't give her any attention, she's going to leave you."
Renee's daughter also said she felt like music was a way for her father to find peace with some of the pain life had brought him, including the difficult experience of growing up Black in the Jim Crow South. It wasn't easy for him to talk about some of the things he saw. His daughter recalled one story in which Renee and his siblings were walking home from school when a school bus passed them by with a noose dangling out the window. Renee and his siblings ran into a nearby field to hide, she said.
Renee also lost his father Henderson when he was maybe 10 years old, his wife said. A black and white portrait of Henderson still hangs above Renee's Hammond B-3 organ.
Stewart recalled that the death of his mother when he was still in his early 20s nearly made him quit music, and that he started drinking and running around but that Renee talked some sense into him. He told the story during Renee's funeral, his voice catching at times with emotion.
"This is what he said, I'll edit it. This is what he says, 'Boy if you quit knowing full well that your momma used to sit outside just to hear you play, hear you sing, no matter how she felt, she would sit out there and listen to you. And if you quit I'm going to go down there, I'm going to go down to Hardin, I'm going to the reservation, I don't care where it's at. I'm going to ask every person I see 'Where's Jared Stewart? Where's Jared Stewart? And if they tell me where you're at, boy I'm going to kick your ass and get you back up on stage."
Stewart paused, standing at the podium in front of Renee's casket, the guitar and the bass behind him.
"That's how he was," Stewart said. "And I loved him for that."
