 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick

Billings Native American group buying Shrine Auditorium

  • 0

The Native American Development Corporation announced Thursday it has purchased the Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Avenue in Billings.

The landmark Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium was put up for sale in February, 2021, after years of declining membership in the fraternal organization that runs it and loss of events due to the COVID pandemic.

The NADC purchased the property for $2.2 million, funded in part through a loan from the Native American Bank in Denver.

The development organization is developing a master plan and conducting feasibility studies to determine next steps but has earmarked $800,000 for immediate investment in upgrades to facilities and to make much-needed repairs.

People are also reading…

“Our goal is to continue the legacy of this property as a cultural center in the heart of Billings,” NADC CEO, Leonard Smith, said in a statement. “Given our mission, the focus will be on Native American culture, wellbeing and wellness, but we aim to be great neighbors and stewards of this historic property. The property will continue being a resource for the entire community, just in a different way."

0 Comments
3
0
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Former police officer murders at least 37 in Thai nursery attack

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News