Billings Native American group buying Shrine Auditorium

The Native American Development Corporation announced Thursday it has purchased the Shrine Auditorium building and surrounding property on Broadwater Avenue in Billings.

The landmark Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium was put up for sale in February, 2021, after years of declining membership in the fraternal organization that runs it and loss of events due to the COVID pandemic.

The NADC purchased the property for $2.2 million, funded in part through a loan from the Native American Bank in Denver.

The development organization is developing a master plan and conducting feasibility studies to determine next steps but has earmarked $800,000 for immediate investment in upgrades to facilities and to make much-needed repairs.

“Our goal is to continue the legacy of this property as a cultural center in the heart of Billings,” NADC CEO, Leonard Smith, said in a statement. “Given our mission, the focus will be on Native American culture, wellbeing and wellness, but we aim to be great neighbors and stewards of this historic property. The property will continue being a resource for the entire community, just in a different way."