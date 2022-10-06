Billings Native American group buys Shrine Auditorium

Billings-based Native American Development Corporation plans to breath new life into the Shrine Auditorium, announcing on the Thursday that it had purchased the building.

"We have a responsibility to the people of the community," said Mary Walks Over Ice, chief operating officer for the Native American Development Corporation. "It's also time to take our place in this community. This is our community."

The NADC is still crafting a strategic plan for how it will use the facilities and the property, but the idea is to make it a kind of cultural center, open to the whole community, but with a focus on the region's native populations.

"It will be a community center," Walks Over Ice said. "Being part of the community is to share our culture."

Still, the NADC will still have a mortgage to pay on the property, said Leonard Smith, NADC's CEO. NADC is an economic development agency and so it will use the Shrine and the other facilities on the property to spotlight native business and help native entrepreneurs get on their feet.

The native populations living away from reservations don't have the same access to resources, he said. The NADC has been able to foster strong partnerships with Billings businesses, and with regional and state agencies.

"But we've got to do something for ourselves," he said.

Purchasing and developing the Shrine property is an attempt to do that. The Shrine is the second real estate investment NADC has made. The development group recently purchased the building in which it operates at the southeast corner of North 26th Street and 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings.

"And we're looking at other kinds of investments," he said.

The landmark Al Bedoo Shrine Auditorium on Broadwater Avenue was put up for sale in February, 2021, after years of declining membership in the fraternal organization that runs it and a decline in events due to the COVID pandemic.

The Native American Development Corporation purchased the 5.5 acre property for $2.2 million, funded in part through a loan from the Native American Bank in Denver.

The auditorium was a storied concert venue and home to the Shrine Circus, an annual fundraiser for the Shriners organization. Smith said the NADC won't bring back the circus.

Instead, the site will focus on hosting cultural events, sponsoring and developing native business and offering outreach to Billings' native population.

Following the development of its strategic plan, NADC will develop an overall master plan for the site to determine its next steps. Already it's earmarked $800,000 for immediate investment in upgrades to facilities and to make much-needed repairs.

"Sustainability is the key here," said Ben Sanders, NADC's chief financial officer. "I'm excited for what's on the horizon."

In the immediate future, NADC will use the site to host three of its suicide prevention programs, two aimed at youth and one for adults.

One of the primary issues faced by young Native Americans living off the reservation is a sense of disconnection from their home, culture and people, Walks Over Ice said. The suicide prevention programs have a strong focus on helping the youth connect to their heritage.

In the past, NADC was renter community rooms or park space in order to hold many of these programs. The purchase of the Shrine property will now give them a permanent space for them.

Walks Over Ice also envisions opening at some point a culturally relevant daycare center or private school on the site.

She also sees the potential for lots of native created and locally grown commerce. NADC recently launched triia, a kind of Native American Etsy, Walks Over Ice said. Shrine facilities could host a triia pop-up shop.

"It's about being visible," she said.

Smith is hopeful the Shrine property will give Native Americans in Billings not only a home base but also space to thrive and grow.

"Our goal is to continue the legacy of this property as a cultural center in the heart of Billings," Smith said in a statement. "Given our mission, the focus will be on Native American culture, wellbeing and wellness, but we aim to be great neighbors and stewards of this historic property. The property will continue being a resource for the entire community, just in a different way."