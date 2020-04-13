Billings neighbors organize to help with groceries, medical needs amid pandemic closures

On March 31, Nina Hernandez dropped letters in her neighbors’ mailboxes offering to help with groceries, transportation and other needs.
“I don’t think many of us have been through a pandemic, so let’s figure it out together!” said the letter, signed by Hernandez and her friend Kendra Shaw, who is also on the city council.
Offers to help started coming in the next day, and on Thursday, Hernandez got her first request.
A woman who had just been laid off was worried, unsure how she'd provide for her two young kids as a single parent.
The letter Hernandez distributed included a portion for neighbors to fill in what skills they could offer, and a mental health professional had written back. So, Hernandez connected the two women. On Friday, Hernandez brought her groceries.
The responses came sooner than she had expected.
“Which is a good problem, honestly,” Hernandez said.
Mutual aid networks have long been used to answer community needs and are now popping up across the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hernandez said she got the idea during a call with members of her church and then took to Facebook to encourage others to create a group for their own neighborhoods.
So far six people have signed on. They'll serve as organizers who will distribute similar letters in their areas and manage the incoming requests and offers of their neighbors, connecting people for each. Hernandez said she hasn’t yet heard from anyone on the far West End or in the Heights.
“My hope honestly, is that we cover Billings,” Hernandez said. “That we kind of spread this out and that people are able to stand up and grab their neighborhood."
While most will volunteer to help their immediate neighbors, Hernandez is also taking on a cluster of blocks near her own that she fears might not otherwise be covered.
Hernandez said she left the language in the letter vague in order to get people to think outside the box about how they could help. One carpenter offered his skills for any small household fixes needed. Another woman was homebound but said she could chip in cash if anyone needed help with food or other bills.
“We can start tiny in Billings,” Hernandez said. “We don’t have to go out and save the world.”
Sharli Ziebarth planned to drop off similar help letters on Friday to a five-block area in her neighborhood near 13th Street West and Parkhill.
Ziebarth said she and her family have been helping an elderly neighbor since they moved in eight years ago. They’ll shovel snow in the winter, or drive her cat to its veterinarian appointments.
But she knows there are likely many more who need help right how, and to a greater degree, as people lose jobs, grow more isolated and are forced to stay at home due to health concerns.
So she was glad to help organize a neighborhood system.
“When I was growing up, we did this kind of stuff all the time in Fargo,” Ziebarth said.
Whether it was flooding or some other problem, her neighbors banded together.
“I observed how willing people are to help each other,” she said. “It’s just that there has to be organization put in pace to make it happen."
Ziebarth said once she generates a spreadsheet where everyone can choose to add their contact information, she’ll begin coordinating who helps whom, with what.
She said she’ll remind everyone to stay cautious by leaving groceries on the step to avoid close personal contact, as experts warn that people can carry the virus but not know it.
Logistics, such as how to exchange payments, can be figured out between individuals.
Ziebarth said she knows how isolating the current stay-at-home order can be, and how lonely it can make people feel. She hopes the current efforts to bring her neighbors together last beyond the current crisis.
“I mean, I dream of block parties and barbecues when this is all over,” she said.
