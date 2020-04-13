Billings neighbors organize to help with groceries, medical needs amid pandemic closures

So far six people have signed on. They'll serve as organizers who will distribute similar letters in their areas and manage the incoming requests and offers of their neighbors, connecting people for each. Hernandez said she hasn’t yet heard from anyone on the far West End or in the Heights.

“My hope honestly, is that we cover Billings,” Hernandez said. “That we kind of spread this out and that people are able to stand up and grab their neighborhood."

While most will volunteer to help their immediate neighbors, Hernandez is also taking on a cluster of blocks near her own that she fears might not otherwise be covered.

Hernandez said she left the language in the letter vague in order to get people to think outside the box about how they could help. One carpenter offered his skills for any small household fixes needed. Another woman was homebound but said she could chip in cash if anyone needed help with food or other bills.

“We can start tiny in Billings,” Hernandez said. “We don’t have to go out and save the world.”

Sharli Ziebarth planned to drop off similar help letters on Friday to a five-block area in her neighborhood near 13th Street West and Parkhill.