Billings' new Chick-fil-A gets ready to build

By the end of the summer, Billings residents will have one more place they can get a chicken sandwich.

Popular chain restaurant Chick-fil-A received approval for its building plans from the Billings planning department last month. Construction on the building begins next week at the northwest corner of Marketplace Street and 24th Street West in what is now the south end of the parking lot of Planet Fitness.

The plot is roughly 1 and a half acres and includes a double-lane drive-thru and a parking lot with 88 spaces.

Chick-fil-A first announced plans to come to Billings in January of 2021 when it requested a zoning request clarification with the city. TFC Rosebud, LLC, the company bringing in the Chick-fil-A, wanted to ensure the property in which it was interested would allow for a restaurant with a drive-thru.

The zoning around Marketplace Street and 24th Street allows for drive-thru eateries and so Chick-fil-A moved forward. The company filed plans with Billings and on March 30, the city's planning department issued a building permit.

Once built, the Billings Chick-fil-A will be the second in the state, joining Kalispell.

Chick-fil-A's construction adds to the string of development that's occurred along the 24th Street corridor in the last three years. Much of it started with the arrival of WinCo Foods in early 2019, which took the place of the shuttered Kmart at the corner of Central Avenue and 24th.

Chain restaurant Panera Bread opened soon after on the same lot, followed by Chase Bank, which built a branch building across the lot from Panera.

Rimrock Mall next door, which recently sold out to new owners in a move to avoid bankruptcy, brought in Five on Black and Blaze Pizza in a standalone building along 24th Street near Monad Road.

Notably, the Golden Corral lot behind Planet Fitness and the soon-to-be Chick-fil-A remains vacant. Golden Corral closed shortly after the start of the pandemic two years ago and never reopened. Across 24th Street from the new Chich-fil-A is an empty Pier 1 Imports.

