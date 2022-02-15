Billings' new Citizen Police Advisory Board is fully staffed and ready to go to work

Billings leaders are hopeful a new advisory board set up to assist the Billings Police Department will lead to a more diverse police force and better use of law enforcement data.

The seven-member Citizen Police Advisory Board is now fully staffed. Selected for the board were members of the community with connections to mental health and addiction recovery, the Native American population and law enforcement.

"We had an abundance of riches," said Mayor Bill Cole of the applicants to the board.

In all, the city had 22 people apply. A committee of city council members, city staff and representatives from the police department including Chief Rich St. John, vetted the candidates and selected the seven who were appointed by Cole and the council Monday night.

The new members are Dennis Bear Don't Walk, a chief judge in the Crow Tribal Court; Chris Simpson, a Billings Police officer; Joe Stout, director of operations for the Downtown Billings Alliance; Kristen Lungren, executive director of Substance Abuse Connect; Erin Lambert, the chief operating officer for the YWCA; April Veach with Finding Hope Montana; and resident Denise Boggio.

Council member Pam Purinton, who had initially expressed opposition to the advisory board, voiced her confidence in the new members on Monday and praised the 22 people who applied. She said the selection process worked and she's confident the new advisory board will be a benefit to the city.

One of the principal goals for the board will be recruitment and working to diversify the city's police force.

Recruitment diversity has long been a concern for St. John, who has said he wants his force to better reflect the community it polices, including more women and Native Americans. Billings has a population of 110,000 with 4.6% of that consisting of Native Americans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Last year, the Center for Public Safety Management performed a study of operations and management of the Billings Police Department, using data collected in 2019. One of its findings was the need for the department to update and improve its data collection. The advisory board will assist in helping make recommendations to the department on how it can do it.

City Council created the board in September. The push for the advisory group came last May when then-council member Penny Ronning proposed the city reestablish its long dormant Citizen Police Advisory Board. Crime rates in Billings have noticeably increased over the last few years as city growth has outpaced funding for public safety services.

In an effort to address the growing crime rate, the city passed a $7.1 million public safety mill levy with voters in November. Along with the county, Billings also received $2 million in law enforcement-based grants from the state.

