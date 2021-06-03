Billings' new fire chief appointed, will take over retiring commander

Assistant Billings Fire Chief, Pepper Valdez, has been appointed to replace Chief Bill Rash, who is retiring at the end of the month.

"Pepper’s people-focused leadership approach and experience for the past 22 years with Billings Fire Department make him an ideal fit as the city’s next fire chief," city administrator Chris Kukulski said in a statement on Thursday. "Under his leadership, I look forward to seeing our Fire department team continue to excel in providing excellent service to our community."

Valdez, who has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in organizational and executive leadership, joined the city's fire department in 1999 and over the last two decades has worked as a battalion fire chief, captain and engineer.

Most recently he's been the department's senior assistant fire chief, which manages prevention, support staff and the 911 communications center.

Rash retires June 24 and Valdez will take over the next day.

"I'm excited," Valdez said. "I'm just thrilled and honored."

He described the fire department as a "dynamic and talented" organization and praised Rash's leadership.