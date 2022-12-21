Billings' new low-barrier shelter will house first group Wednesday night

The city's recently-approved seasonal low-barrier shelter will take in its first occupants Wednesday night, when temperatures are forecast to drop to 28 below zero.

The shelter has been set up in Billings First Congregational Church downtown and will operate daily from 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. It was given its final approval for shelter occupancy by the city late Friday and organizers have dubbed it ShelterFirst.

"ShelterFirst was developed by the Yellowstone County Continuum of Care in partnership with Billings First Congregational Church and the Community Crisis Center to ensure our unhoused neighbors with nowhere else to turn are not left outside in the cold this winter," organizers said in a statement. "Together, we will be able to provide a warm, safe place to sleep for up to 31 people nightly."

Advocates have been working with Billings leaders since the spring to secure funding to open a temporary shelter. In late September, City Council approved $210,000 to Continuum of Care to help open a low-barrier shelter at First Congregational.

Continuum of Care is a coalition of local organizations and government entities that assist, manage or treat members of Billings’ vulnerable and transient populations. In 2020 it opened and operated the low-barrier Off The Streets shelter in the old Western Inn downtown. A broken sewer line closed the shelter earlier this year.

For those wanting to support ShelterFirst and its work, organizers have said they are in need of basic necessities like hand-warmers, on-the-go snacks, bottled water and winter gear. Those items can be dropped off daily at First Congregational from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Organizers also accept financial support. Donations can be made to Yellowstone County Continuum of Care, c/o United Way of Yellowstone County, 2173 Overland Ave., Billings 59102. They ask that "ShelterFirst" be added in memo line.

People can also sign up to volunteer by visiting bit.ly/ShelterFirstVolunteers.