Billings Night Out celebration is Aug. 2 at Atonement Lutheran

Every year on the first Tuesday of August, communities across the nation gather to meet their neighbors, have some fun, and celebrate police and other emergency service workers who dedicate their lives to keeping people safe.
For the second year in a row, Atonement Lutheran Church is the local sponsor of National Night Out for the Billings community. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the Atonement Lutheran Church campus, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. Speeches by Police Chief Rich St. John and Billings Mayor Bill Cole begin at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is free, and the event features inflatables, face painting, $5 meals, emergency vehicle displays and ice cream.