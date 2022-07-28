 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Billings Night Out celebration is Aug. 2 at Atonement Lutheran

  • 0
Atonement Lutheran Church

Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd.

 LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff

Every year on the first Tuesday of August, communities across the nation gather to meet their neighbors, have some fun, and celebrate police and other emergency service workers who dedicate their lives to keeping people safe.

For the second year in a row, Atonement Lutheran Church is the local sponsor of National Night Out for the Billings community. The event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 on the Atonement Lutheran Church campus, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd. Speeches by Police Chief Rich St. John and Billings Mayor Bill Cole begin at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and the event features inflatables, face painting, $5 meals, emergency vehicle displays and ice cream.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comedy writer Laura Chinn tells a tale of self-acceptance and belonging with her memoir ‘Acne’

Comedy writer Laura Chinn tells a tale of self-acceptance and belonging with her memoir ‘Acne’

Comedy and tragedy: For actress, producer and TV writer Laura Chinn, they both begin with zits. “I wasn’t aware of my face until there was something suddenly wrong with it. A small, white ball popped out of my right cheek and then, like magic, I realized I had a face,” Chinn writes in the opening of her new book, “Acne: A Memoir” (Hachette), which hit bookstores July 19. But Chinn’s story – ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts, spawn aliens theory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News