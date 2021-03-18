Billings nonprofit provides food for any veteran and their family

A Billings nonprofit has spent the past four years saying “thank you” to veterans with a 15-pound bag of frozen meat.
That thanks has amounted to more than 70,000 pounds of wild game and beef delivered to those who served and their families.
“It doesn’t matter what era, what discharge. If they served one day, they qualify … We’ve also opened it up to family members, because it’s not just the service member who serves. It’s the family that does, too,” said Chris Grudzinski, who started Montana Veteran's Meat Locker with his wife, Kristen Grudzinski.
Grudzinski’s time in the infantry took him to Iraq. After coming home, he said both he and his wife knew that he struggled with his experiences in combat, and he joined a local organization that led injured veterans on hunting trips. Grudzinski, a recipient of the Purple Heart, enjoyed the experience enough that he began volunteering for the organization.
“I loved being around guys that were messed up like me, physically and emotionally … But the hardest part of volunteering was as I was vetting individuals, it was really difficult to tell them, ‘No, you don’t qualify because you didn’t serve in combat, you weren’t wounded',” he said.
Grudzinski started asking those within the organization if they’d like to give any of their game to those who didn’t qualify to join the hunt. He secured a group of hunters and a game processor, and committed what freezer space he and his wife had to store donations. While he expected to get about a dozen animals donated in that first year, he and his wife wound up with around 8,000 pounds of donated meat.
Until recently, the growing nonprofit operated out of the Grudzinski's home.
Even with the donation of a walk-in freezer from the owner of a local fast food chain, Grudzinski said the massive support from hunters and ranchers throughout the state nearly overwhelmed him and Kristin. The meat came to their home at no cost, but the couple paid out-of-pocket for processing until they earned their nonprofit status. Going into their fifth year, processing the donated meat remains the biggest expense for the organization.
“We fundraise all year long to pay for the processing. Everything that’s donated, 100% goes to processing. With all of us being volunteers, all of that funding can go to processing,” Grudzinski said.
The number of volunteers for Montana Veteran's Meat Locker has grown to include Jerad Werning, who served alongside Grudzinski in Iraq. In January, Werning led a loop through Carbon County, making four stops and handing out 108 bags of frozen meat to veterans throughout the county. He had in tow a freezer trailer recently acquired by the organization. Prior to receiving the trailer from a company in Georgia, volunteers had to make deliveries according to the weather, with the colder months allowing them to get meat to veterans before it thawed.
Over the last four years, the organization's deliveries have spanned from Billings to as far away as Kalispell.
“The focus is on appreciation of service … But our state is huge,” said Kristin Grudzinski.
During the summer of 2020, with most of the state operating under COVID-19 restrictions and the price of meat temporarily spiking, the non-profit received a list of about 130 people requesting deliveries. With four teams covering six different cities, it still took volunteers 13 hours to get every 15-20 pound bag to each home.
Deliveries are now limited to those without the means to leave their homes. Grudzinski said that mostly includes the oldest generation of veterans and their families, such as a woman who served as a nurse during WWII, who had unique request for Grudzinski.
“She said, ‘I’d like to have moose one more time…’ We put it out there that we had a WWII gal who wanted moose. In a couple of hours, we got a response from a couple in Three Forks,” he said.
At the organization’s new office in the Heights, ranchers and hunters have contributed to well over 15,000 pounds of beef and game meat filling two meat lockers and the refrigerated trailer. The game meat includes elk, bison, antelope and a few halibut that Grudzinski caught while in Alaska.
Aside from home-bound applicants, bags are now handed out at drive-up events held on a monthly basis. The organization will be at Miller’s Horse Palace on March 27, where the event will also honor a Billings man killed in combat. Volunteer staff will accept a DD-214, an old military ID or even an obituary for those whose family served in the military.
The schedule for upcoming events, and contact information for those looking donate, volunteer or ask for a bag of frozen meat can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.