Billings nonprofit provides food for any veteran and their family

A Billings nonprofit has spent the past four years saying “thank you” to veterans with a 15-pound bag of frozen meat.

That thanks has amounted to more than 70,000 pounds of wild game and beef delivered to those who served and their families.

“It doesn’t matter what era, what discharge. If they served one day, they qualify … We’ve also opened it up to family members, because it’s not just the service member who serves. It’s the family that does, too,” said Chris Grudzinski, who started Montana Veteran's Meat Locker with his wife, Kristen Grudzinski.

Grudzinski’s time in the infantry took him to Iraq. After coming home, he said both he and his wife knew that he struggled with his experiences in combat, and he joined a local organization that led injured veterans on hunting trips. Grudzinski, a recipient of the Purple Heart, enjoyed the experience enough that he began volunteering for the organization.

“I loved being around guys that were messed up like me, physically and emotionally … But the hardest part of volunteering was as I was vetting individuals, it was really difficult to tell them, ‘No, you don’t qualify because you didn’t serve in combat, you weren’t wounded',” he said.