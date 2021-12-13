Billings nurses bring controversial speaker to Billings

A maskless audience congregated at Montana State University Billings' Petro Theater Monday night for a controversial presentation by Bryan Ardis.
Big Sky Liberty Alliance (BSLA), a group of Billings nurses who originally organized to oppose vaccine mandates for health care workers, reached out to Ardis and asked him to speak in Billings. About 100 people attended the event.
Ardis’ presentations come without a fee, but sponsors throughout the community pitched in to pay for his flight and lodging in Billings. Some of the sponsors included owner of Campfire Blend Coffee and Creative Life Bonus, Thurston Family Insurance, The John Birch Society and other private individuals. Donations were also taken at the door.
BSLA’s mission is to “educate and advocate for medical freedom,” according to Amanda Sieler, one of the nurses with the group.
The group is not an anti-vax group and Sieler herself is not an anti-vaxxer, she said. She agrees that “COVID cases need to decrease,” but doesn’t believe vaccination mandates are the ethical way to achieve greater vaccination.
When asked why the group would bring in Ardis, who is well known for spreading misinformation, Sieler simply said “he’s not (spreading misinformation)” and said he hasn’t been fact checked. Both the Associated Press and USA Today have fact checked multiple claims Ardis has made in his talks and found that he is spreading misinformation regarding vaccination and medications used to treat COVID-19.
But many of those who attended the event were after his perspective.
Cheryl Nelson, 72, worked as a registered nurse for about 50 years.
“We should all weigh it as we want to weigh it,” Nelson said, who is not in favor of any COVID-19 vaccinations.
Nelson, along with Sieler, cited the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) which is located on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website. VAERS is a national system in which doctor’s report adverse effects to detect possible safety problems in U.S. licensed vaccines.
The system relies on passive surveillance, meaning a report does not definitively mean the vaccine caused the health event. CDC experts say the vaccine is safe and effective.
Bill Stene, 60, is the area director for the John Birch Society. For him, government crossed a line when shutdowns were put in place in March 2020 to mitigate the spread of the deadly virus.
When asked to comment on the 2,830 Montanans who have died from COVID-19, Stene said he knows there is a part of society that needs to be protected. He just doesn’t want to be forced to be vaccinated. Stene does not work in health care and does not have any family that work in health care.
Lynette Michael, 71, had heard Ardis speak online and came to the event to see what new information he had to share.
Michael has had friends die from COVID-19, but is still skeptical about the vaccination. She has spent a lifetime endeavoring to make healthy choices, making her hesitant to get vaccinated.
Ardis
Ardis holds a D.C., doctor of chiropractic. He has not attended medical school and therefore is not a medical doctor.
Chiropractors attend a four-year chiropractic program and all states require a D.C. in order to practice.
In a 2008 disciplinary action report by the state of Tennessee, Ardis is listed as failing to properly maintain or submit sufficient continuing education credits and faced $600 in penalties. His practice is listed as permanently closed.
He currently operates Ardis Labs in Texas producing an “all natural” acne treatment called "The Ardis Acne System," which he stared in January 2019, according to the website.