Billings nurses bring controversial speaker to Billings

A maskless audience congregated at Montana State University Billings' Petro Theater Monday night for a controversial presentation by Bryan Ardis.

Big Sky Liberty Alliance (BSLA), a group of Billings nurses who originally organized to oppose vaccine mandates for health care workers, reached out to Ardis and asked him to speak in Billings. About 100 people attended the event.

Ardis’ presentations come without a fee, but sponsors throughout the community pitched in to pay for his flight and lodging in Billings. Some of the sponsors included owner of Campfire Blend Coffee and Creative Life Bonus, Thurston Family Insurance, The John Birch Society and other private individuals. Donations were also taken at the door.

BSLA’s mission is to “educate and advocate for medical freedom,” according to Amanda Sieler, one of the nurses with the group.

The group is not an anti-vax group and Sieler herself is not an anti-vaxxer, she said. She agrees that “COVID cases need to decrease,” but doesn’t believe vaccination mandates are the ethical way to achieve greater vaccination.