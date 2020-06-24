Billings nursing home records COVID-19 case

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A nursing home healthcare facility in Billings recently recorded a case of COVID-19 among its resident who is now being treated at a local hospital.

Avantara Billings, a residential facility on Central Avenue, announced the positive test in a press release following questions from The Gazette.

"The facility is unsure where our resident came into contact with a carrier of COVID-19 as the resident was recently admitted to the facility after being treated at another healthcare facility, prior to admission," said the statement from regional director of operations Michael Speidel. "We are nonetheless taking full precautionary measures at the facility."

No one else working or living at the facility has tested positive, according to the release.

The resident who tested positive was admitted to Avantara from a local hospital on June 17, and transferred back to the hospital on June 22, where the positive test was identified.

A spokeswoman for Yellowstone County's Unified Health Command did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about the case.

Keeping the novel coronavirus out of nursing homes and healthcare facilities has been a major public health priority during the COVID-19 pandemic.