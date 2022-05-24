Billings officer disciplined for off-duty conduct at a bar

A Billings police officer has been suspended without pay and reassigned to patrol for his off-duty conduct at a bar in January.

Matt Frank, a member of the Billings Police Department for nearly a decade, was disciplined Monday for instigating a fight at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino. The resulting scuffle brought dozens of on-duty officers to the bar and ended with a wreck that put a man in the hospital.

“I am deeply troubled by the officer’s actions. I am responsible for any department deficiencies in general, and officers specifically. I take full responsibility for this incident and need to do a better job ensuring that all members of the BPD understand our values and expectations for their conduct, regardless of whether the member is on-duty or off-duty,” wrote Billings Police Chief Rich St. John in a statement released Tuesday.

Security footage from outside Grandstand in the early hours of Jan. 15 showed three men standing outside the bar, the Gazette reported. The three men were later identified as Officer Frank, Yellowstone County deputy Brandon Smart and retired BPD Officer Steve Swanson, and all were drinking at the bar earlier that night.

While the three men talked, Frank kicked the side of an SUV as it left the parking lot. About a minute later, a Chevy Malibu rolled passed. Frank put his knee into the driver’s side door. The driver, 24-year-old Louis Delgado, told the men to get out his way.

"Really? Or what?" one of the men with Frank said.

A melee ensued. Frank and Smart wrestled with the driver, who had a pistol. Smart reeled away from the car after being struck in the face, while Frank threw several punched. Swanson went to the opposite side of the Malibu and demanded that Delgado’s passenger get out. He identified himself as a police officer, according to audio taken from the skirmish.

Delgado’s passenger got out of the car, and Delgado drove out of the parking lot and onto Grand Avenue with the third man in the passenger seat. Swanson jumped out of the car before it left the camera frame. Delgado returned a few minutes later to pick up his friend. By that time, all three men had gone back into the bar.

He again pulled back onto Grand Avenue and crashed, landing upside down in the parking lot of the Albertsons grocery store at 1212 Grand Ave.

No arrests have been made, nor charges filed in the months following the altercation. The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist, running a parallel criminal investigation with BPD’s administrative investigation. Frank was placed on desk duty following the incident.

Video and audio recordings of the fight at the Grandstand were obtained by the Gazette through an attorney representing Delgado about a month after Delgado’s crash.

“I am aware of the video of this incident and realize what is depicted is concerning," St. John said in a written statement to the Gazette in February.

"As a department, we hold our officers to a [higher] standard, both on and off duty. As such, we review all actions in light of department values and conduct demanded of all department members...This is a multi-agency investigation and we must be mindful to adhere to legal requirements of due process. It is important to allow both the criminal and administrative investigations to be completed before determinations are made...As reported after the incident and to reiterate, the officer was off-duty at the time...," St. John wrote.

Although Frank was off duty, according to Tuesday’s press release, an internal investigation determined that he violated BPD policy with his conduct. The disciplinary action taken against Frank will include placing him on a two-year probationary period. During that time, his termination will be held in abeyance, a “last chance agreement” in which any future conduct violations could result in him being fired. He was suspended for 80 hours without pay and required to attend counseling and training in ethics, management and conflict management.

The department also transferred Frank from a specialized position to patrol. BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette that as of Monday, Frank had served out his suspension and had begun working patrol.

“We will redouble our efforts in areas of peer support and counseling so in the future, we can create a healthy culture that supports officers like Matt Frank, who until this incident was an exemplary officer and consummate professional, from doing something to damage their career,” St. John wrote in a statement Tuesday.

The internal investigation by the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office into Smart's actions at the Grandstand is complete, Sheriff Mike Linder said. YCSO are currently trying to determine what the appropriate disciplinary action will be, and he expects they will reach a decision by next week.

The DCI investigation into the fight at the Grandstand is still ongoing. Tuesday's announcement came on the same day that St. John confirmed that five BPD officers and an Montana Highway Patrol trooper shot a man dead the night prior. They opened fire after the man led law enforcement on a chase around the city. The man was carrying what appeared to be a pistol and pointed it at police. All five Billings officers were placed on administrative leave.

Delgado, represented by Billings attorney Lyndon Scheveck, filed a lawsuit against Frank, Smart, Swanson, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and BPD in late April. The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the three men and accuses them of breaching their duty, assaulting Delgado and causing the wreck that put him in the hospital for three days.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.