Billings officer shot woman after she shot self in ER

A 36-year old Billings woman was shot by officers in the emergency department at Billings Clinic Hospital, Sunday evening just after 5:00 p.m.

The individual entered the emergency department and began threatening to shoot herself, Billings police said in a press release Monday morning.

"On October 16, 2022 at 5:11PM Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Billings Clinic Hospital," BPD Lt. Matt Lennick wrote in the release. "The complaint stated there was an individual in the emergency department with a 'loaded gun' threatening to shoot herself."

Officers responded to the scene, and as the initial team of four entered the emergency department the woman fired one shot. Officers found her with a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

Even as officers arrived, the woman allegedly picked up the handgun and ignored commands to stop. One BPD Officer Blaine Lane shot her once. After the woman and the gun were secured, the woman was treated by medical staff and survived both wounds. A statement by BPD did not state the condition of the woman. Nobody else was harmed in the shooting.

No charges have been filed. Lane is on administrative leave while the department investigates.

This year has seen an apparent surge in police shootings when compared to 2021.

In August, a man was taken to the hospital after police shot him multiple times. Police Chief Rich St. John said the shooting happened after the man ignore 73 commands from police and then allegedly tried to pull a gun in his waistband.

In late May, police shot a 19-year-old man after he shot a police Sergeant in a shootout. After he was cornered in an alleyway, he allegedly made the sign of the cross, got out of his car and fired multiple shots at police.

At least 13 Billings Police officers shot back. The man died at the scene.

On May 23, 36-year-old Curtis Dean Yellowtail was shot and killed by police after speeding away from the scene of what had been reported to as an armed assault.

After crashing his car on the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue, Yellowtail got out of his car, held a gun to his head and then pointed it at police. The cops opened fire. The gun he had been holding was apparently a realistic-looking toy gun, according to photographs.

In early February, 39-year-old Raymond D. Dupree Jr. was shot dead by Billings Police Officer Bret Hilde after he pointed a gun at several strangers and then at the officer.

Those shot or killed by police pale in comparison to other homicides and shootings this year. BPD alone is investigating more than 10 apparent murders in Billings since the start of the year and countless assaults with a weapon involving guns.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to show that the nature of the gunshot wound to the woman's body was not disclosed by police in the press release. An earlier version of this story said it was a gunshot wound to the head.