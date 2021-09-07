Billings officials, business leaders launch campaign for $7.1M public safety mill levy

It's been a quiet summer east of downtown Billings in the area where the Lazy KT Motel used to sit.
Over the years the motel was the scene of a number of armed standoffs, and police showed up responding to calls and complaint salmost daily. And it wasn't just at the KT; the two-block radius around the motel saw a disproportionate number of police calls.
In July a group of east downtown business owners pooled their money and purchased the motel and had it razed. Since then it's been two months of virtually no police sirens, gun shots or complaints, said Matthew McDonnell, who owns Raisin Contracting, which sits a few blocks from the old KT site.
"I think it's a great win," he said.
But business owners buying up troubled properties is not a solution to Billings' crime problem; the community needs to invest in public safety as well, he said. McDonnell was one of the business owners helping with the Lazy KT purchase.
It's a big reason he's supporting the city's latest push to increase funding for Billings police, fire and the municipal court system.
McDonnell along with Brian Brown, Billings market president for First Interstate Bank, and Mary Underriner, of Underriner Motors, gathered with Mayor Bill Cole and Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and Fire Chief Pepper Valdez, and other business leaders, Billings Chamber of Commerce representatives and city council members to launch their campaign for a new $7.1 million public safety mill levy.
The levy will appear on November's ballot; if passed by voters, the owner of a $250,000 home in Billings would pay roughly an additional $100 a year in property tax.
Last year, voters overwhelmingly approved a $12 million public safety levy that replaced an $8 million levy that had been in effect since the early 2000s — a net increase of about $4 million.
This newly proposed levy would fund the hiring of 28 new officers and staff members for the Billings Police Department; bring on 10 new firefighters and staff a new 24-hour mobile response team; pay for a new judge for the city's municipal court; add three new criminal division prosecutors, two legal assistants and two paralegals for the city attorney's office; and hire three new code enforcement officers.
Of the 28 potential new hires, Billings Police would add 10 new patrol officers and two new sergeants to increase the department's presence on the street, something St. John referred to as "proactive policing," which he calls the key to reducing crime rates.
The proposed new hires and the strategies for more effective call response come from a pair of studies presented to the city earlier this year that aimed to improve performance and operations at the police and fire departments.
The two studies were performed by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management. Representatives from CPSM observed operations at the Billings Police Department and the Fire Department last year and then made a host of recommendations in the form of two reports presented to the city earlier this year.
The BPD study made 102 recommendations for the department, many of them focused on internal operations, organization and policy.
For the fire department, the study called for the creation of two new mobile response teams, among other changes. Each team will consist of two emergency medical technicians that will respond to emergency calls that don't involve fire.
"Billings has a serious public safety problem," Cole told the group at the campaign launch. "There's no way to sugarcoat this unfortunate truth."
Cole told the crowd it's not just crime, which has increased dramatically over the last few years. Calls for service to the fire department has risen faster than firefighters can keep up.
"Our community is transitioning from a big town to a small city," he said.
Public safety services need to keep pace and that's why he's imploring that voters support the new mill levy.
Brown, with First Interstate Bank, echoed the sentiments, describing the issue of rising crime and increasing calls for service as a problem the community has to solve together.
"We strongly believe the need is real and the need is now," he said.
He encouraged community members to vote yes on the mill levy, saying in order to "back the blue" Billings residents need to "fund the blue."