Billings officials, business leaders launch campaign for $7.1M public safety mill levy

The proposed new hires and the strategies for more effective call response come from a pair of studies presented to the city earlier this year that aimed to improve performance and operations at the police and fire departments.

The two studies were performed by the Washington, D.C.-based Center for Public Safety Management. Representatives from CPSM observed operations at the Billings Police Department and the Fire Department last year and then made a host of recommendations in the form of two reports presented to the city earlier this year.

The BPD study made 102 recommendations for the department, many of them focused on internal operations, organization and policy.

For the fire department, the study called for the creation of two new mobile response teams, among other changes. Each team will consist of two emergency medical technicians that will respond to emergency calls that don't involve fire.

"Billings has a serious public safety problem," Cole told the group at the campaign launch. "There's no way to sugarcoat this unfortunate truth."

Cole told the crowd it's not just crime, which has increased dramatically over the last few years. Calls for service to the fire department has risen faster than firefighters can keep up.