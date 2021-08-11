Billings officials figure out how to address 'super utilizers' of city services

The hope is that a more nimble response to service calls involving downtown's at-risk population will reduce costs for the city and better serve those who need the help.

The city hasn't published who the 93 individuals are so the organizations downtown that serve the city's homeless and transient populations don't know how many of the 93 are using their services.

Barthel said it wouldn't make much difference.

"Their impact on me isn't any different from others we serve," he said.

Off The Streets is a last-resort shelter set up last fall by the Continuum of Care, a group of over 20 local organizations that assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations. The shelter is housed in the former Western Inn downtown.

Those who use Off The Streets have to check in every evening and leave every morning. When they arrive they're screened by the Community Crisis Center and can be diverted to other shelters if they qualify.

And so those whom Barthel sees repeatedly are much the same as those who show up once or twice — they just want a safe place to sleep for the night and he's usually got the room.