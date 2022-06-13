Billings officials keep eye on rising Yellowstone River

The flooded Yellowstone River and the tributaries that feed it, which swept away roads and bridges from Gardiner to Red Lodge on Monday, will arrive in Billings Tuesday evening.

Billings officials will be keeping a close watch on river levels but believe the city should be able to weather it relatively unscathed.

"We really don't have a problem until we get to 15 (feet)," Debi Meling, Billings Public Works director, told City Council Monday night.

The Yellowstone is expected to reach a height of 14.7 feet early Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service. After that, projections show the water level begins to recede rapidly over the next three days.

The biggest issue will be the handful of city storm drains that empty into the Yellowstone. Those drains sit around the 14-foot mark and so will be under water as the river rises. If any rain falls on Tuesday it will stay in the streets rather than drain out to the river because that water will have nowhere to go.

Currently no rain is forecast over Billings for Tuesday.

The last time the Yellowstone was in flood stage was 2018 and the water level reached 13.4 feet. That did some damage to city hardware along the river, Meling said.

Since then the city has updated the placement of some of its outfalls and installed a new flood control gate near one of the city's storm drains at Washington Street to help stop back flows coming in from the river when it's in flood stage.

The new gate has been working great, Meling said. But she and her staff anticipate that water from the Yellowstone will crest over the gate sometime Monday night. That water will spill into the drainage ditch that runs along Washington Street.

It's been a turbulent 12 months for the city's water and wastewater departments, which rely solely on the Yellowstone to provide water to Billings.

Record heat last June dropped river levels to historic lows and forced the city to put in place water restrictions in August through most of September. It was the first time the city had made such a move in four decades.

