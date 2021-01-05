Billings officials react to upcoming changes in statewide COVID-19 policies

Yellowstone County’s UHC said in its statement that because of a high demand and limited supplies, vaccines are currently only being provided by appointment. During a press conference in December, John Felton said it could take through the summer and into the early fall to vaccinate a large portion of the county’s population, according to information that he received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Steve Brewer, who has been with the Billings Chamber of Commerce for nearly 15 years, said local businesses have relied heavily on the advice of health care professionals since March. Although a vast majority of those businesses adhere to that advice, and the orders issued from Felton, he said another surge in cases could have a debilitating effect.

“I spoke with one business who said it felt like they started six new businesses this year based on the rules and regulations that have changed so often, so I hope that we aren’t moving too fast in getting rid of these restrictions. Many businesses cannot afford to yo-yo back and forth between the restrictions set on things like workforce and maximum occupancy,” Brewer said.