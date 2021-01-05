Billings officials react to upcoming changes in statewide COVID-19 policies

Health and business officials in Billings reacted Tuesday to the new governor’s announcement of upcoming changes in the state’s strategy in combating the spread of COVID-19 with guarded optimism.
On his second day in office, Gov. Greg Gianforte held a press conference Tuesday in which he framed pivoting from statewide mandates and implementing “incentives and personal responsibility.” Gianforte said he will remove the mask mandate set by the office of his predecessor, which will follow changes to the state’s vaccine distribution plan and the State Legislature passing liability protection for businesses and non-profits. The governor aims to accomplish his goal with within the next several weeks.
“We anticipated that this was coming, but I was pleased to hear that there is a process set to vaccinate the most vulnerable before the mask mandate is lifted…It’s still very important that we don’t go backwards in terms of cases going up and having to once again put in restrictions,” John Brewer, the president and CEO of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, told the Gazette following Tuesday’s press conference.
Montana is going into the first week of January with a considerable drop in the number of active cases of COVID-19 since they peaked in the fall at well over 15,000. However, the state surpassed 1,000 deaths due to the respiratory virus on the same day as Gianforte’s press conference.
As of Tuesday, Yellowstone County tallied just over 1,200 active cases of COVID-19 and 165 deaths. A health officer order set by Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton through the end of the month limits indoor and outdoor events to 25 people, and puts a 50% capacity limit on all places of assembly. Although some counties have implemented their own mask mandates, Yellowstone County has not done so.
The county is still in the process of gathering and distributing vaccines as part of phase 1A, which prioritizes health care workers, first responders, and the staff and residents of nursing homes.
“The next step will be to schedule vaccinations for vulnerable residents as outlined in Governor Gianforte’s reprioritization of phase 1B,” read a statement from Yellowstone County’s Unified Health Command, which is made up of Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare, RiverStone Health and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Gianforte said Tuesday that the subsequent phase of vaccine distribution will be revised so that doses go to those aged 70 or older, and those with underlying health conditions that make them especially vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. To date, the Gazette reported that Montana has distributed over 52,000 vaccine doses, with 23,518 people receiving the first of two doses.
Yellowstone County’s UHC said in its statement that because of a high demand and limited supplies, vaccines are currently only being provided by appointment. During a press conference in December, John Felton said it could take through the summer and into the early fall to vaccinate a large portion of the county’s population, according to information that he received from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Steve Brewer, who has been with the Billings Chamber of Commerce for nearly 15 years, said local businesses have relied heavily on the advice of health care professionals since March. Although a vast majority of those businesses adhere to that advice, and the orders issued from Felton, he said another surge in cases could have a debilitating effect.
“I spoke with one business who said it felt like they started six new businesses this year based on the rules and regulations that have changed so often, so I hope that we aren’t moving too fast in getting rid of these restrictions. Many businesses cannot afford to yo-yo back and forth between the restrictions set on things like workforce and maximum occupancy,” Brewer said.
Brewer said Gianforte’s push for the Legislature to provide protection for businesses, non-profits and schools against lawsuits stemming from COVID-19 transmission is a wise move. While he has not heard of a Billings business being held liable, he said they deserve to be protected against any unjust accusations.
Gianforte said Tuesday that he chooses to wear a mask, and encourages others to do the same. After vaccination and legislation guidelines have been met for him to rescind the statewide mask mandate, the governor said local health officers will still have the authority to issue whatever health orders they feel are necessary.
“I firmly believe that the best decisions are made by local governments,” he said.