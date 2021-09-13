Billings officials weigh how best to regulate retail marijauna

Staff also proposed that recreational marijuana businesses be separated from schools, churches and youth centers by 1,000 feet. The recommendation did not include considerations for residential areas, so council members asked staff to include a residential separation in the proposed zoning.

The city can also limit the number of recreational marijuana business licenses it issues. Tracy was reluctant to quantify exactly how many the city should issue but suggested between three and seven license could be appropriate for a city the size of Billings.

Council members debated at length whether the city should lab test the products that would be sold in the recreational shops here as a way to ensure that labeling on a product matches its content. The state already tests products and so the city getting involved could end up being redundant.

Council member Roy Nesse said his concern was the possibility of heavy metals showing up in the products; the state doesn't test for heavy metals, he said.

For the city to have regulations in force by Jan. 1, it needs to approve a second reading of a draft ordinance by the end of November. In order for that to happen, the city's planning commission needs the draft for its group to consider by Sept. 20.