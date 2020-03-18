Billings officials work to keep children's mental health programs available during school closures

“These kids are here because they need to be here. Sending them back into an environment where they’re without 24-hour care would dramatically increase their risk,” Chavers said.

The group has taken steps like eliminating in-person visits and stopping non-emergency travel for residential kids off its campus.

YBGR is a provider for some mental health and behavioral services in schools, like CSCT teams. Chavers said that the group is looking into both telehealth and in-person options to continue those services.

At least some of the decision-making first requires clarification from the state. Office of Public Instruction spokesman Dylan Klapmeier said that OPI has asked for clarification from Gov. Steve Bullock’s office about what exactly constitutes a school closure; the definition can affect whether some students could be at schools for a limited time.

“The school districts are all interpreting that differently,” Klapmeier said.

Lockwood superintendent Tobin Novasio, who raised the issue during a Tuesday conference call between state officials and superintendents, said that he hadn’t received any additional information.