Billings' oldest man dies just shy of 110th birthday

Barney Myers, born in 1910 and raised on ranches in the Dakotas and Eastern Montana, figured he be a ranch hand all his life.
But, he wanted to be a pilot.
As a young man he learned about the U.S. Army Air Corps and realized he could sign up to fly planes. To do it, he'd need at least two years of college-level engineering and a physical.
He enrolled at Montana State College in Bozeman in 1929 and when he had enough engineering credits, he went for his physical to start the Air Corps enrollment process.
The doctor told him his eyesight wasn't good enough, that he needed glasses and as such the Air Corps wouldn't take him.
It was a blow, but Myers had discovered in all of his engineering classes that he had an aptitude and love for math. He had also discovered distance running. Those two passions changed the direction of his life and, in some ways, lengthened it.
Myers died on Saturday at 109, eight days shy of his 110th birthday. He was the oldest man in Yellowstone County.
Late into his life he completed Soduku number puzzles every day and went on twice daily walks around his retirement village, two things he attributed to helping him live his lengthy life.
The county has approximately 30 centenarians, said Jacqueline Stoeckel, a program manager for the state unit on aging. The oldest two residents in the state are 111, she added.
Throughout his adult life, Myers was an accomplished distance runner who taught math at Senior High for nearly 40 years beginning in 1943. During that time he coached football, baseball and track, and coached the school's cross country team to five state championships in the 1960s.
Just as notable was the longevity of his marriage. Myers and his wife Bess — the two met at Montana State College — married in 1935 and were together for 61 years. Bess died in 1996 and Barney never remarried.
"He never wanted to," said his daughter Joyce Fletcher.
She described her parents' marriage as one of mutual respect.
"They never went to bed angry — in fact they rarely got angry at each other," she said. "And they made decisions together."
By nature, Myers was calm and composed.
"He was a gentleman of the old school," Fletcher said. "Very polite, not easily disturbed by things."
Fletcher lives in Billings and was in constant contact with her father, who was a resident at St. John's United retirement community. They saw each other most days until the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the spring and assisted living facilitates were closed to visitors.
It was hard, Fletcher said. She was able to see him every few weeks, but both of them wished it could have been more. As state restrictions on care home were eased the two were able to see each other more before his death.
Myers wanted no memorial services and so Fletcher will remember her father in her own way, she said, by trying to lead a good life.
"I will miss his gentle being," she said.
