Billings' oldest man dies just shy of 110th birthday

Barney Myers, born in 1910 and raised on ranches in the Dakotas and Eastern Montana, figured he be a ranch hand all his life.

But, he wanted to be a pilot.

As a young man he learned about the U.S. Army Air Corps and realized he could sign up to fly planes. To do it, he'd need at least two years of college-level engineering and a physical.

He enrolled at Montana State College in Bozeman in 1929 and when he had enough engineering credits, he went for his physical to start the Air Corps enrollment process.

The doctor told him his eyesight wasn't good enough, that he needed glasses and as such the Air Corps wouldn't take him.

It was a blow, but Myers had discovered in all of his engineering classes that he had an aptitude and love for math. He had also discovered distance running. Those two passions changed the direction of his life and, in some ways, lengthened it.

Myers died on Saturday at 109, eight days shy of his 110th birthday. He was the oldest man in Yellowstone County.