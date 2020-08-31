Billings once again has resource coordinator to help transient and at-risk population

A push for more funding to better address issues of transience, substance abuse and homelessness in downtown Billings has brought back a popular program.
After an almost two-year absence, the Downtown Billings Alliance has brought back its resource outreach coordinator to help connect the vulnerable population downtown with the services they need.
"Everybody is eager to get these programs up and running again," said Kody Christensen-Linton, the new resource outreach coordinator.
Funding from a state Tribal and Matching Grant helped resurrect the position and Christensen-Linton was hired at the end of July. The resource outreach coordinator was previously funded by the DBA and the City of Billings.
The position, started in 2015, was last filled by Josiah Hugs in 2017, who left the role in early 2019. Hugs was tasked with pedaling around on bikes with the Billings Police department's two downtown resource officers, making connections with those in need and introducing them to resources.
The coordinator was an important component to the Motivated Addiction Alternative Program, or MAAP, which from 2015 to 2019 was aimed at identifying serial inebriates and directing them to treatment instead of jail time.
Like Hugs, Christensen-Linton will travel downtown with the two downtown resource officers and work to connect those in need of services with the programs available.
For the last month, Christensen-Linton has been meeting with downtown businesses and the various service organizations that run the programs to which he'll be referring people.
A handful of people have already been referred to treatment, said Joe Stout, DBA's director of operations.
By specializing in social services, the resource outreach coordinator position plays an important role of taking some of the burden off police officers, who are tasked with law enforcement.
"Having a non-law enforcement person in the mix puts people at ease," Stout said.
The DBA is hoping it will be able to hire a second resource outreach coordinator to partner with Christensen-Linton and really move forward the mission of the Substance Abuse Connect Coalition, a group of 89 public and private organizations in Yellowstone County.
The Community Crisis Center, Community Innovations and Billings Continuum of Care are among the organization partners.
"I have a lot of energy," Christensen-Linton said. "I'm ready to get this stuff going."
