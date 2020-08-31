Billings once again has resource coordinator to help transient and at-risk population

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A push for more funding to better address issues of transience, substance abuse and homelessness in downtown Billings has brought back a popular program.

After an almost two-year absence, the Downtown Billings Alliance has brought back its resource outreach coordinator to help connect the vulnerable population downtown with the services they need.

"Everybody is eager to get these programs up and running again," said Kody Christensen-Linton, the new resource outreach coordinator.

Funding from a state Tribal and Matching Grant helped resurrect the position and Christensen-Linton was hired at the end of July. The resource outreach coordinator was previously funded by the DBA and the City of Billings.

The position, started in 2015, was last filled by Josiah Hugs in 2017, who left the role in early 2019. Hugs was tasked with pedaling around on bikes with the Billings Police department's two downtown resource officers, making connections with those in need and introducing them to resources.