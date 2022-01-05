Billings' only source of drinking water, the Yellowstone River, is running low

Water levels in the Yellowstone River dropped to an historic low last week and after a summer of record heat and water-use restrictions, it's caught the attention of Billings officials.

The Yellowstone is Billings' one source of drinking water, and the city maintains two intake sites to accommodate for fluctuations in the river's flow. Should water levels drop below where the main intake sits, the city can switch to its backup intake.

During the last week of December the Yellowstone at one point dropped to a flow of 800 cubic feet per second, a record low, said city administrator Chris Kukulski.

"From what we can see and information we've gathered, it appears that there may be an ice jam somewhere around Livingston," Kukulski wrote in an update last week.

Typically the river runs closer to 2,000 cubic feet per second this time of year, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Of concern for the city is water levels dropping low enough that it simply couldn't collect water. The city's auxiliary intake, which is smaller, sits low on the river bed and has limited ability to process out sediment, leaving it prone to clogging.