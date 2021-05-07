Billings opens first public electric vehicle charging stations

Billings Mayor Bill Cole opened four of the city's six new publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations Friday morning by cutting in half a gasoline pump hose.
It was the city's spin on the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the deed was met with cheers and laughter from the group gathered at the city's Park 2 parking garage at 2nd Avenue North and North 26th Street.
"Today marks the beginning of a new era," Cole told the group. "A small step forward on what I'm sure is going to be a long journey of electrifying personal transportation ... in Montana and, yes, even in Billings."
The four chargers on the first floor of the city's Park 2 parking garage — the other two are on North 29th Street in the hospital corridor — were purchased and installed with a grant from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. The money comes from the Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal settlement.
Volkswagen in 2017 reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice and also agreed to pay about $158 million to 10 states after admitting to intentionally engineering devices to circumvent emissions standards for 500,000 VW/Porsche/Audi 2.0 liter diesel engines and 90,000 3.0-liter diesel engines, The Associated Press reported at the time.
City residents Karen Stears and Janny Kirk, who both own electric cars and have been vocal supporters of emerging green technologies, had followed the settlement news and pushed the city to apply for funds made available through the state DEQ grant.
City officials were quick to jump on board; the two groups worked together and the city was eventually awarded the grant.
"I'm so happy to be here," Stears said. "This is a story about collaboration."
The six charging stations are the first city-owned and publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations in Billings. They're formatted to fit any make and model of electric vehicle.
The stations are tied to parking meters and only charge vehicles once the meter has been paid — $2.50 an hour in the parking garage and $1.25 on the street. The stations have a five-hour maximum.
Other privately-owned electric vehicle charging stations can be found Billings but these six newly installed by the city represent the first available to the general public.
"Our charging infrastructure is limited in Montana, which is why I wanted to write this grant proposal and help Billings build what its citizens need to transition to electric vehicles," Stears said.
Later this summer a handful of charging stations will be installed at the Billings airport. The state DEQ will also be installing charging stations throughout the state on "key travel corridors" including I-90 through Billings.
Montana's open and often empty landscape — Wibaux and Missoula are almost as far apart as Chicago and New York City — presents unique issues for electric vehicles, which have a range of roughly 200 to 300 miles per charge, or the distance from Billings to Helena.
For that reason, Stears and Kirk are eager to see cities like Billings and the state make efforts to install more charging stations. Ultimately it makes it practical for people to own and use electric vehicles.
"There will be a day when a majority of cars on the road will be (electric vehicles)," Kirk said. "No better time than the present to secure our children's futures."