Billings opens first public electric vehicle charging stations

City residents Karen Stears and Janny Kirk, who both own electric cars and have been vocal supporters of emerging green technologies, had followed the settlement news and pushed the city to apply for funds made available through the state DEQ grant.

City officials were quick to jump on board; the two groups worked together and the city was eventually awarded the grant.

"I'm so happy to be here," Stears said. "This is a story about collaboration."

The six charging stations are the first city-owned and publicly accessible electric vehicle charging stations in Billings. They're formatted to fit any make and model of electric vehicle.

The stations are tied to parking meters and only charge vehicles once the meter has been paid — $2.50 an hour in the parking garage and $1.25 on the street. The stations have a five-hour maximum.

Other privately-owned electric vehicle charging stations can be found Billings but these six newly installed by the city represent the first available to the general public.

"Our charging infrastructure is limited in Montana, which is why I wanted to write this grant proposal and help Billings build what its citizens need to transition to electric vehicles," Stears said.